Axiom Physiotherapy Brings Physical Therapy Services to Lost Creek, Austin, TX

Lost Creek, Austin, TX – Axiom Physiotherapy, a leading provider of physical therapy services in Austin, has expanded its services to now include patients in Lost Creek. Led by Dr. Ben Shook, a highly experienced Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Manual Therapist, Axiom Physiotherapy is committed to providing exceptional care to patients of all ages and backgrounds as seen here https://axiompt.com/manual-therapy-austin-tx/

Dr. Shook earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2010. He has also acquired an advanced Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy with the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine and is a Certified Dry Needling practitioner, having trained with world-renowned teacher Dr. Yun Tao Ma in trigger point dry needling. Dr. Shook's strong interest in Hands-On Manual Therapy has led him to develop a treatment approach that is eclectic in nature but rooted in a strong evidence-based background.

Prior to founding Axiom Physiotherapy, Dr. Shook was an apprentice for over 3 years, where he honed his skills in biomechanics, custom foot orthotic fabrication, high-speed running analysis, and a wide variety of soft tissue and joint manipulation techniques. His expertise in these areas allows him to provide exceptional care to his patients, with a focus on individualized treatment plans that are tailored to their specific needs.

At Axiom Physiotherapy, https://axiompt.com/physiotherapy-austin-tx/ patients can expect to receive top-quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Dr. Shook specializes in manual therapy, sport physical therapy, and dry needling, and has a strong background in orthopedic and sports medicine. He works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that incorporates a variety of modalities, including massage therapy, pelvic floor therapy, pre- and post-surgery physical therapy, and more.

Dr. Shook's commitment to his patients and his profession has made him one of the most respected physical therapists in Austin. He is dedicated to staying up-to-date on the latest techniques and equipment, ensuring that his patients receive the best possible care. Axiom Physiotherapy is proud to bring its exceptional physical therapy services to patients in Lost Creek, Austin, TX.

To learn more about Axiom Physiotherapy's services or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ben Shook, please visit their website https://axiompt.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Ben Shook

Email: Send Email

Organization: Axiom Physiotherapy

Address: 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: (512) 808-3904

Website: https://axiompt.com/



