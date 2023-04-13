Axiom Physiotherapy Offers Personalized Manual Therapy in Barton Creek, Austin, TX

Barton Creek, TX – Axiom Physiotherapy (512)-808-3904 - Get relief from pain and improve your mobility with personalized manual therapy services. Certified manual therapist, Dr. Ben Shook, offers hands-on techniques to help patients of all ages and conditions.

Manual therapy is a hands-on approach to treating a wide range of conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system. It involves the use of techniques such as soft tissue and joint manipulation to alleviate pain, improve range of motion, and promote healing. One of the leading experts in manual therapy in Barton Creek, TX https://axiompt.com/physiotherapy-austin-tx/ is Dr. Ben Shook, Doctor of Physical Therapy and certified manual therapist.

Although manual therapy is often used in conjunction with other physical therapy techniques, it is a distinct form of treatment. Physical therapy typically involves exercises, stretches, and other non-invasive techniques to improve function and mobility. Manual therapy, on the other hand, is a more targeted approach that focuses on manipulating the body's tissues and structures to promote healing and alleviate pain.

Dr. Shook has extensive experience in manual therapy and has earned advanced certifications in this field. His training includes orthopedic manual therapy with the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine and dry needling. This advanced training enables him to offer a range of manual therapy techniques to address different types of conditions.

One of the primary benefits of manual therapy is that it is highly targeted and can provide rapid relief for a wide range of conditions. For example, patients suffering from back pain, knee pain, neck pain, or shoulder pain can experience significant relief after just a few manual therapy sessions. Manual therapy can also be effective in treating conditions such as carpal tunnel, hamstring injuries, and pelvic floor dysfunction.

In addition to manual therapy, https://axiompt.com/manual-therapy-austin-tx/ Dr. Shook offers a range of other physical therapy services, including massage therapy, physiotherapy, and dry needling. He also provides custom foot orthotic fabrication and high-speed running analysis to help athletes perform at their best and prevent injuries.

Dr. Shook's personalized approach to treatment sets him apart from other physical therapists in the area. As a solo practitioner, he provides one-on-one care to each patient, ensuring that their individual needs are met. He takes the time to understand each patient's goals and creates a customized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs.

If you are in or near Barton Creek and in need of physical therapy services, contact Dr. Ben Shook at Axiom Physiotherapy https://axiompt.com/. His expertise in manual therapy and commitment to personalized care can help you achieve your goals and get back to doing the things you love.





About Us: Axiom Physiotherapy was founded by Dr. Ben Shook, who has a doctorate in physical therapy and is also a certified orthopedic manual therapist. He specializes in biomechanics and custom foot orthotic fabrication, high-speed running analysis, and soft tissue and joint manipulation techniques.

