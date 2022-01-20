Axion Global Asset Management secures regulatory approval to manage cryptocurrency funds

The Smart Beta Fund provides secure and diversified exposure to “Large-cap" Cryptocurrency Opportunities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - Axion Global Asset Management Limited ("AGAM" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1410.HK), is set to launch the Smart Beta Fund SP ("Smart Beta Fund") after receiving approval from the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ("SFC") to manage portfolios that invest up to 100% in virtual assets.





The Company's new flagship product, the Smart Beta Fund, enables Professional Investors1 to invest confidently in the fast-growing cryptocurrency market via a secure investment vehicle that is managed by a SFC regulated manager. The Fund seeks to provide superior risk-adjusted returns by tracking the Axion Global Smart Beta Liquidity Index. The Index has consistently outperformed industry benchmarks and is comprised of the ten most highly valued qualified cryptocurrencies weighted by proprietary investment factors. The Company plans to reach US$100 million in AUM for this Fund.





The launch of the Smart Beta Fund follows the recent launch of the Axion Global Innovations Fund that invests in early-stage digital asset ventures in the burgeoning blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. As a specialist asset management company that focuses on digital assets and related blockchain opportunities, the Company expects to roll out more products in the future with different strategies to capture returns for investors.





'We saw the opportunity to create the Smart Beta Fund that will inspire confidence and win the trust of professional investors by combining crypto investment expertise with high governance and operational standards.' said Mr. Scottie Siu, Investment Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited . 'Not only that, we work with best-in-class and regulated custodians and trading platforms such as BitGo Trust, Coinbase and OSL, market leading legal advisors Baker McKenzie and Mourant Ozannes, and expert virtual assets fund administrator Ascent Fund Services to operate the fund in accordance with the highest industry and regulatory standards. The AGAM team was also supported by Sidley Austin, the leading legal advisor, during the approval process with the SFC.'

Mr. Gavin Ho, Strategy Director of Axion Global Asset Management Limited commented, "We are thrilled for Axion Global Asset Management to receive regulatory approval as a virtual assets manager and are delighted to have the backing of our parent company Edvance International, who has been a leader in the cybersecurity space for over 20 years, with whom we share a common vision to innovate and be one step ahead in sectors that we operate in. We see tremendous potential and demand for innovative digital asset products and offerings in the future.'

[1] The term "professional investor" has the meaning as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and its subsidiary legislations.





About Axion Global Asset Management Limited

Axion Global Asset Management Limited (AGAM) is an investment management company and an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Edvance International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1410.HK). It develops investment products focusing on digital assets and blockchain opportunities. AGAM holds a license approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. (CE Number: BMG243)

