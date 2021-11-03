Axis announces Axis Solution Conference 2021

The regional virtual event, taking place from November 16-18, will showcase the latest dependable technology for safer and smarter operation in this fast-changing world

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications announced it has opened registration for Axis Solution Conference 2021, a virtual, interactive event focused on helping businesses evolve to meet the business challenges of today and thrive in the new normal.

Entitled "Safer Today, Smarter Tomorrow", the Conference will reveal how organizations can become more adaptable with dependable technology, which allows them to adhere to current safety regulations while also investing in greater convenience and efficiency for the future. As social distancing measures and travelling restrictions are still in force in many parts of the world, the conference will continue to take place online in different languages across North Asian countries. In addition to immersing themselves in a virtual reality exhibition of the latest innovations of Axis and our partners, attendees will be able to connect live with Axis team and industry professionals to get expert insights and interact with peers to exchange ideas on industry hot topics.

Event Highlights:

Envision a horizontal world

Our CTO Johan Paulsson will disclose the different ways we define, develop, and build products and solutions as the world is going horizontal.

Meet up with Axis experts and industry professionals

Get expert insights from Axis and our partners on smart security innovations, customer-based case studies and creative tools. Connect live with our partners via streaming sessions.

Immerse in a VR exhibition

Take an interactive and inspiring adventure of the latest Axis innovations, products and solutions.

Join the conversation with like-minded attendees

Connect and interact with peers and Axis team to build authentic relationships and exchange ideas on industry hot topics covering cybersecurity, smart city and retail innovations.

To find out more and register, please visit:

https://bit.ly/3nVi534

Meet our event sponsors:

Platinum sponsors:

Genetec Inc., Vaxtor Asia Pte Ltd

Gold sponsors:

Application Technology Company Limited, Armada International Limited, CamStreamer, Cochlear.ai (Dba. Cochl), Everbest Technologies Ltd.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems.

Axis has more than 3,800 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden.

For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com

