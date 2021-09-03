SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, the global market leader in the network video market, celebrates the 25 year anniversary of the network IP camera. The Swedish-based company has built on its strong heritage of excellence in networked hardware products to become the global market leader in IP-based network video surveillance, driving the evolution from analog to IP to AI in cameras.



Axis Communications celebrates 25 years of network camera evolution.

In 1996, Axis connected a camera to the network and with that, the world's first network camera was born. Since then, Axis Communications has evolved the camera offering:



Axis Communications provides a complete range of network video, audio and access control solutions for a broad spectrum of industries and customer needs.

Since 1996, the Swedish-based company has advanced its business operations to serve customers across various segments such as retail, transportation, banking and finance, cities, government, education, healthcare, smart buildings, data centres, industrial and manufacturing, law enforcement, stadiums, casinos and many more.

Today, Axis has offices in 50 countries, with over 3,800 employees worldwide and generated total sales of USD$1.2 billion in 2020, and more than one million of its network cameras have been installed worldwide.

Axis has achieved this incredible success through its unwavering commitment to building and nurturing its partner community. Today Axis worldwide community of system integrators and resellers is more than 24,000 strong.

Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President of APAC at Axis Communications commented, "At Axis Communications, we are constantly looking for ways to evolve and revolutionise the network camera technologies, from inventing IP cameras, to driving innovation in thermal cameras, to explosion-protected cameras and AI in cameras. We see the future of network cameras coming with AI and deep learning capabilities. To lead in this AI space, Axis will be introducing new versions of its own developed ARTPEC chip, our deep learning initiatives, the new ACAP platform and of course all the exciting new products, including the addition of siren systems to expand the breadth of our audio solutions."

