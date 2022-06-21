Axis Communications recognized as a Best Workplace by Great Place to Work(R)

Inclusive culture and innovative workforce make Axis one of the top workplaces in the world

HONG KONG, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video, today announces that its operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China and South Korea are now Great Place to Work CertifiedTM. The status is awarded by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, which uses a unique methodology to evaluate employee survey data in five trust-building dimensions, namely credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

According to Great Place to Work®, a great workplace is one in which "you trust the people you work for, have pride in what you do, and enjoy the people you work with." As many as 90% of employees say Axis is a great place to work while the average of Great Place to Work Model is 83%. "Given the difficult year that everyone has been through, a large proportion of Axis employees are having a consistently positive work experience," comments the global authority.

"We are honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work," says Jessica Chang, Regional Director for North Asia at Axis Communications, "This prestigious recognition speaks to the efforts we make throughout our organization to maintain a culture of collaboration, innovation and inclusion. It is our people who make Axis a truly great place to work and as we continue to grow, our strong company culture and employee satisfaction remain a top priority."

"Facing the challenges of ongoing pandemic, our focus has been on overcoming the psychosocial and collaborative challenges created by remote working, ensuring that our people still feel involved and engaged," Ms Chang continues, "We want to make a smarter, safer world by doing business the right way. We take pride in our innovative, spirited company culture, and work actively with diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and conscious recruitment to give our co-workers a great place to grow."

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

