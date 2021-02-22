Axon Evidence Completes Australian Government's Cyber Security Assessment for Hosting Public Safety Data

Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, now assessed to carry PROTECTED-level Australian Government Data on its platform

SYDNEY, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the organisation has completed an Information Registered Security Assessors Program (IRAP) cyber security assessment of Axon Cloud Services, which hosts Axon Evidence, Axon's digital evidence management system. IRAP is an Australian Signals Directorate initiative to provide high quality information and communications technology security assessment services to Australia's government.



As an IRAP-assessed Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud service provider, Axon Cloud Services has been reviewed against the Australian Government's cyber security standards for hosting data at the PROTECTED-level of classification. At this level, Axon's security controls required for processing, storing, and communicating sensitive information were evaluated by a third-party IRAP assessor, making it possible for Australia's government to make informed decisions when procuring the latest policing technology. The IRAP assessment of the services provides assurance to both public sector customers in government and their commercial counterparts that the Axon offerings have appropriate and effective security controls in place for the processing, storage, and transmission of digital evidence.



"This is a significant step forward for Axon's Cloud Services in Australia," says Axon's Senior Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Nathan Sawtell. "The IRAP assessment will provide our current customers with additional security assurances, in addition to opening the door for other Australian federal, state and local government agencies to utilise Axon's comprehensive network of solutions."



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people.



Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in Australia and other countries. For more information, visit https://au.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.



