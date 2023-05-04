Axonius Successfully Completes the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessment

SYDNEY, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management , today announced the successful completion of the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, giving the Australian public sector confidence in the security of the Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management solution.



The Australian government recently made changes to the Securing of Critical Infrastructure Act. One of the core focus areas for the Act is Risk Analysis, which is impossible without comprehensive asset visibility. By aggregating and correlating data from all deployed IT tools, Axonius provides a holistic view of each unique asset, and the ability to more accurately assess the Risk associated with that asset.

The Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) enables Australian government customers to validate that appropriate controls are in place and determine the appropriate responsibility model for addressing the requirements of the Australian government Information Security Manual (ISM) produced by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

“Axonius continually monitors both hardware and software assets, giving government agencies the asset visibility and intelligence they need to accelerate their security programs,” said Vern Fernhout, Country Manager, Australia for Axonius. “With the IRAP assessment complete, Australian government agencies can now confidently adopt Axonius to discover security gaps and enforce security policies – two critical components of complying with new and existing government security requirements.”

Axonius already works with several Australian government agencies on both the state and federal level, and completing the IRAP assessment will accelerate its ability to serve additional customers in the space. In addition to IRAP, Axonius has also been certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP )having passed Common Criteria validation in the United States, further emphasising its commitment to the public sector. The completion of both assessments enables Axonius to help government agencies improve their cybersecurity posture and gain more visibility into their IT and security environments.

