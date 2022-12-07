Axsess Acquires Carbon.Credit

Carbon.Credit is a marketplace exchange for carbon credits, energy contracts, and other asset backed securities that are tokenized on a blockchain.

—

Axsess, an innovative fintech company with proven experience in trading systems, building marketplaces and exchange technology has strategically acquired Carbon.Credit. This will allow Carbon.Credit to provide secondary market trading on carbon, and environmental assets. Carbon.Credit also maintains provenance of assets tracing back to their original development and certification. Carbon.Credit is a unique and valuable brand that everyone can get behind, including project developers and consumers concerned about climate change. This acquisition will dramatically increase the liquidity of carbon and related environmental markets.

Carbon.Credit will launch the exchange for carbon credits, energy contracts, and other asset backed securities that are tokenized on a blockchain to prevent double spending. Carbon.Credit is able to combine and aggregate many markets into a single tradeable market. These game-changing features will dramatically increase the liquidity of carbon and related environmental markets. These are also necessary features that support the transition of carbon credits from illiquid primary markets to secondary markets with deep liquidity.

The Carbon.Credit marketplace offers a very simple onboarding process and all it requires is three simple steps. Firstly, the user will be required to create an account and go through the onboarding and KYC process. The team at Carbon.Credit will be there to assist users through the whole registration process. Once the account is created, users can either list an asset for sale or find an asset to purchase on the primary and secondary markets. The sales and purchases are settled instantly when the trades occur.

“The Axsess team has a proven track record in building for industry leading projects such as Binance, Galaxy Digital and Yellowheart,” said a spokesperson for Carbon.Credit. “In addition, the company aims to constantly provide innovative solutions to help create value and increase the liquidity of all these bespoke assets. All the securities provided by the company are SEC compliant and regulated as well.”

Interested participants that want to learn more about Carbon.Credit can visit their website here.

Axsess, is an innovative fintech company that has developed a solution to help combine thousands of illiquid bespoke assets into consolidated liquid markets. This acquisition will help them to further expand these features.

About Carbon.Credit

Carbon.Credit is an exchange platform for carbon credits, energy contracts, and other asset backed securities that are tokenized on a blockchain. The company also aims to help developers of carbon sequestration and renewable energy projects by enabling the development, capitalization, funding, and improvements of carbon related assets.

Contact Info:

Name: Carbon.Credit

Email: Send Email

Organization: Carbon.Credit

Website: https://carbon.credit/



Release ID: 89085809

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.