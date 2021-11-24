Axtria to Lead Several Events on the Future of Digital Transformation, Product Design, and Product Leadership Opportunities for Women at NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021

Gurgaon, India, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global cloud software, data analytics, and AI technology leader for the life sciences industry, will be hosting several events and presentations at the upcoming NASSCOM Product Conclave (NPC). NASSCOM named Axtria as the Data-Driven Digital Transformation Partner for this year's Product Conclave event.

Axtria will lead discussions with the up-and-coming global technology talent community via various forums, including a panel session, fireside chats, masterclasses, and video messages. Highlights include:

Axtria's CEO & President Jassi Chadha will lead a Fireside Chat, Winning with AI. Chadha will discuss how innovative companies can leapfrog competitors and win new customers by embracing data and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). He will talk about the digital transformation trends in healthcare that are here to stay, the challenges of scaling up to take advantage of them, and how digital transformation will play a critical role.

Lokesh Jindal, Axria’s Lead Product Executive, will deliver a video message talking about data-driven digital transformation and how to use data to transition into new business models for the digital age.

Axtria will lead a panel discussion on career path opportunities for women in technology product design and development

Axtria’s Ashish Vikram Singh and Subhash Vaid will teach a Masterclass on enabling better health outcomes with Axtria’s Digital Transformation Platforms for Life Sciences.

Manish Mittal, Managing Principal & Country Head, participated in a pre-event LinkedIn Live session, interacting with industry peers (recording available here: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:6866094318956888064/)

Attendees can also connect and interact with Axtria’s leaders at the event to learn more about its state-of-the-art products and solutions.

As the world moves towards digitalization, AI-enabled and data-driven technologies are the future and will play a crucial role in transforming how businesses operate. Axtria focuses on developing and increasing awareness as well as adaptation of these technologies.

For more details and further updates about Axtria's events at NASSCOM NPC 2021, please visit the following link: https://insights.axtria.com/event-nasscom-product-conclave-2021.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's most significant global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and overall manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

About NASSCOM NPC 2021

NASSCOM 2021 is where you can share your technology innovation with peers and colleagues and gain insights from fellow entrepreneurs and industry mentors.

The virtual conclave will take place from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4. This event is synonymous with driving change in the product development space by policy advocacy, advocating future-defining technology and innovation, championing digital skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and building a sustainable and inclusive technology ecosystem that inspires the world.

The 18th edition of NASSCOM Product Conclave 2021, themed world-class from India, will bring thought-provoking dialogues and conversations. Leaders will participate in deep-dive sessions, masterclasses, panel discussions, speaker slots, and innovative thought leadership webinars. LinkedIn live sessions will provide insightful strategies and bring to the fore the emerging and evolving trends in the tech and healthcare industries.

To register for the NPC 2021, please visit https://app.zuddl.com/p/a/event/b0a9cf9b-21ee-4334-aac3-0f5ecc9c53a7.

About NASSCOM

NASSCOM Product Connect is a platform to nurture and grow Indian software product companies. NASSCOM Product Design aims to catalyze world-class solution development by enabling 500+ products startups and training 5,000+ design thinking professionals. www.design4india.in NASSCOM endeavors to partner with the industry and experts to build a consistent and scalable capability-building engine and aims to mentor entrepreneurs to help scale and meet the business challenges. It is the platform for product companies to connect and collaborate with potential clients/investors by providing face-to-face business connections with CIOs, CMOs, CXOs, SIs, M&A teams, etc.

