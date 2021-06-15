Axxel Marketing Continues to Passionately Serve their Customers Amidst COVID-19 by Launching a Unified Mobile Platform Built by HokuApps

New Mobile Platform Transforms All the Aspects of Axxel's Business Functions like Procurement and Inventory System to Streamline Digital Sales

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest corporate gift suppliers in Singapore, Axxel Marketing , strives to provide the best solutions and services for its customers every time. They have created unique, meaningful, and impactful brand experiences for over 2,500 clients and delivered more than 200,000 gifting products to date. Managing more than 2,000 SKUs of gift products with over 65,000 square feet of the warehouse is a feat of organizational skill. When the company felt the need to convert operations to a purely digital model, they partnered with Singapore-based HokuApps , a global player in next-generation enterprise mobility services, to create a powerful and efficient mobile platform that has driven Axxel's digital transformation. The timing was perfect because with the restrictions of COVID-19, having a unified online platform allowed Axxel to continue serving its customers without any disruptions.

Axxel Marketing has consistently seen rapid growth over the years, thanks to the support of their clients in various industries and countries. Driven by passion and commitment to serve from the heart, they believe in going the extra mile to provide a professional service alongside quality gift products. In the pursuit of creating this experience, they dedicated themselves to enhancing Axxel's value-added services.

Working with HokuApps as their technology partner, Axxel Marketing, built a robust mobile application that brings order to every aspect of the company's operations. It enables sales teams to easily manage their stock and sample inventory while also serving as a knowledge base to review items that were featured during sales or exhibitions. The app serves as a bridge between the sales and procurement teams for fast and accurate communications. It has also enhanced Axxel's warehouse system by tracking the sales and sample activity for various items in addition to ID numbers, inventory, and location.

"The Hoku Apps team has been very helpful and diligent in their work, continuously fixing any bugs that might arise after the app was launched," said Jonathan Yang, CEO of Axxel Marketing. "Our Project Manager from HokuApps, Paresh, is very helpful and patient with us and our requirements. Their mobile platform has greatly streamlined our business processes, improved efficiency, automated process flow, knowledge management, and inventory transfers."

"We appreciate the opportunity to assist Axxel Marketing with its extensive digital upgrades," said Nand Kapoor, Director of HokuApps. "Our goal is always to produce a product that unquestionably boosts efficiency and reduces labor."

