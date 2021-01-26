AYP Group Rebrand to Strengthen Company's Offerings in the HR and Tech Industry

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AYP Group, a leading provider of HR Tech and Services has announced the launch of its rebranding initiative. The extensive rebranding effort has been in the works since 2020 and includes a change in company logo, colours, mission, and overall image. It is set to take over all AYP Group's platforms, including both their official website and social media. Rebranding efforts are aimed at accelerating corporate growth and renewing the brand's identity.

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/AYP_Group_202101.shtml



AYP Group Announces Rebranding Initiatives, Affirms Commitment to Clients

Keeping in line with AYP Group's goals and their desire to be thought leaders in the HR Tech and Services industry, AYP Group has touted the tagline "Leading the Future of Work". With this, they hope to be trailblazers in the current workforce, going above and beyond just following trends, instead hoping to set them as well. "It has not been an easy year for many, in the last year, AYP Group has successfully scaled its service offerings across the region and worked with many customers on their HR digital transformation journey," said Jacob Lieu, co-founder of AYP Group. "The Future of Work is evolving, and we want to guide our clients through this."

Having been in the industry for 10 years, the leaders of AYP Group have decided that the time to refresh the brand image has come. The initiative took extensive research and discussions throughout the previous year. AYP Group aims to bring guidance and stability to their clients, growing alongside them as the workforce evolves. "It's a major milestone for the company and I am confident that this new brand image will accurately portray our abilities," said Jolin Nguyen, General Manager, AYP. As founder of AYP Group, Annie Yap has witnessed the key changes that have taken place in the HR industry and feels the importance to grow and adapt to these changes. "Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional - words we would use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide to companies and our clients who are looking to expand overseas."

About AYP Group: AYP Group is a HR Tech and Services company. With some 10 years of experience working with over 100,000 clients across Southeast Asia, AYP Group consists of three main technologies and services. Professional Employer Organisation (PEO), Payroll Outsourcing Management (POM) and a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) known as JuzTalent. Having won Gold for Best in HR Tech under the Human Resource Information System in 2019 and Bronze for Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner under the 2020 Vendors of the Year awards, AYP Group has been dedicated to adding efficiency to their clients' day-to-day HR functions. Specialising in a multitude of HR Services, they strive to add security and efficiency to both the clients' HR tasks and their day-to-day operations.

