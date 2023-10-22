AZA Finance Achieves Distinction as One of Africa’s First Fintechs To Be ISO 27001:2022 Certified

AZA Finance emerges as one of the first fintech firms in Africa with ISO 27001:2022 compliance, emphasizing their commitment to security and data management.

After an extensive review process, the pan-African fintech AZA Finance, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary - a huge milestone for any fintech, has announced that it has attained the ISO 27001:2022 certification. This milestone underlines the company’s dedication to maintaining top-tier security standards throughout all of its services - including cross-border payments, treasury, and foreign exchange services to both African and international companies.

This newly revised certification standard prescribes methods for businesses to tackle risks related to information security threats. It mandates the introduction of policies, procedures, and workforce training. Being awarded this certification, one of the first fintechs to do so in Africa clearly indicates their resolve to protect their data and assets from digital threats. It is significant to note that only a handful of institutions have achieved compliance with this most recent iteration of the standard.

About ISO 27001:2022

ISO 27001:2022 represents the latest edition of the globally acknowledged Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard. This standard includes numerous modifications, from revamping existing mandates to introducing fresh clauses and security protocols.

One of the most noticeable effects of the certification is AZA Finance’s clear commitment to information security. It signifies that the company has established mechanisms to prevent unauthorised data intrusions. With rigorous data protection protocols, entities can be confident that their financial data, personally identifiable information (PII), and transaction history within AZA Finance's payment systems are safe.

Regardless of size, every organisation can encounter monetary and reputational challenges from inadequate data protection. This certification also quantifies the company’s dedication to preserving client and company data. ISO 27001 adherence aligns with global data protection regulations, minimising legal risks and potential penalties for non-adherence. It also has a training requirement, fostering accountability across the entire 200+ person organisation to protect data and maintain secure processes. Finally, the certification requires business continuity planning, guaranteeing that essential business operations remain unaffected during unforeseen security issues.

About AZA Finance

AZA Finance is an African fintech company offering secure and efficient financial infrastructure for payments, foreign exchange, and settlement. With more than a decade of experience, AZA Finance is committed to helping businesses thrive in Africa. With their API and web platform, it has never been easier to transact, exchange, payout, and settle in all major African and G20 currencies. Their global infrastructure is a trusted gateway for leading remittance providers, multinational corporations, and innovative enterprises worldwide.

Visit them at www.azafinance.com



