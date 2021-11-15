Azbil to Exhibit Cutting-Edge Automation Technologies and Solutions Online at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 15 November 2021 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will participate as an exhibitor for the fourth consecutive year in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held from November 22 to 24. Azbil's digital exhibition will focus on the company's cutting-edge and energy-friendly automation technologies and solutions.





ITAP is the Asia-Pacific's counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world's leading industrial tradeshow, and is the region's premiere B2B event for promoting Industry 4.0. Because the Asia-Pacific region continues to be a prime hub for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, the event is designed to aid businesses looking to adopt advanced manufacturing solutions and technology, especially during the pandemic. This year's theme of "Stepping Up Capabilities with Industry 4.0" is intended to help regional businesses start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journey.





Azbil considers ITAP as an important exhibition for the purposes of expanding business in Southeast Asia and further increasing recognition in the region. The company will feature its latest products under the categories of "Industrial Automation" and "Digital Factory." At the online ITAP auditorium, Azbil will feature multiple presentations and past webinars. In addition, Azbil will introduce its new smart society-themed website through its ITAP showcase and present its latest technologies and how they contribute to a sustainable society. Visitors to the new website can learn more about products and solutions related to process automation, factory automation, and smart cities. The exhibition's online business matching function will allow registered trade visitors to engage with Azbil representatives from offices in the region for potential collaboration.

The company will also provide online presentations and participate in a panel discussion on sustainability, as detailed in "Online Events" in the following overview.

■ Event overview





Dates Monday, November 22 to Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Registration https://www.gevme.com/industrial-transformation-asia-pacific---a-hannover-messe-event-2021-93910603/?promo=AZBIL (Free registration for Digital Visitor Pass) (10% promotional discount for add-on to Digital Conference pass) Azbil Showcase https://www.gevme.com/page/itapconnected2021-azbil (Available from November 22 to December 24, 2021) Product Showcase Process automation ・Early Warning System for Time Series Data Forecasts and visualizes future fluctuations important for safety management ・Control Valve Maintenance Support System Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics Factory automation ・Network Instrumentation Module Smart Device Gateway Model NX-SVG Accelerates device integration into an IoT network ・Digital Mass Flow Controller Model F4Q Shows control status at one glance and provides 1% SP accuracy over a wide range Online Events 1 Digital Exhibition and Auditorium: ・(November 22 to 24) 2. Presentation: Transforming to Control Valve Smart Maintenance with CV Diagnosis ・(November 23, 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. SGT) 3. Industrial Transformation Forum (Panel): Sustainability - Facing the Real Costs of Sustainability in Industry and What Needs to Change in the Status Quo? ・(November 22, 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. SGT)

Based on the Azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation , formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation.





For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/ .





