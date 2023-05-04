Azerion publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Amsterdam, 3 May 2023 – Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 (AGM), which will be held on 15 June 2023. The notice, agenda and accompanying explanatory notes, as well as the 2022 Annual Report and other relevant documentations have been published on our website www.azerion.com/agm/



The agenda of the AGM includes, amongst other proposals, to adopt the 2022 financial statements, to cancel a proportion of the treasury shares and amend the company’s articles of association. Additional information on resolutions and board recommendations for voting, are available in the Notice of AGM.

Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the AGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions, can be found on our website http://www.azerion.com/agm/.

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com

