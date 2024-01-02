Azure IAM Announces High-Security Data Storage Solutions For Government Agencies

Azure IAM, a premium cybersecurity architecture consulting firm, is offering new services to high-security government agencies.

Azure IAM announces that they can now create high-security data storage environments based on Azure Federation, built on the back of Azure Active Directory. These systems can be used to un-silo organization-level data without sacrificing internal security using a federated domain.

This expansion to the Azure IAM service range will allow agencies and private organizations alike to create data structures that prioritize free internal movement while protecting against outside intrusion. These implementations are ideal in the case of large-volume data storage, and can be used to minimize security checks to improve workflow.

The latest service will also allow these organizations to eliminate passwords as the predominant security measure for on-premise operations. Through Azure AD, robust MFA and tokenized identity management systems can be established, which work in tandem with Azure Federation to provide a smooth end-user experience.

This expansion has been announced as a continuation of Azure IAM’s broader effort to help private-sector and government clients modernize their systems ahead of the impending EOS for Microsoft’s Identity Manager. While that software has formed the background of most access management infrastructure for nearly 30 years, it will be phased out in the coming months, with both Sailpoint and Azure being considered as suitable replacements.

Regardless of which system a given company chooses to switch to, Azure IAM can assist with manual data migration and network mapping. Forefront Identity Manager, which was previously used to automate the migration process, was made unavailable in 2021, which is why Azure IAM are now offering their manual migration services to fill that role.

Government agencies and other high-security clients can use these new services to prevent a wide range of vulnerabilities, including phishing, password spray, impersonation, and brute force attacks. The company can also assist in the implementation of on-premise solutions which allow agencies to store access management infrastructure in a physical off-network medium for added security.

As part of the newly announced service, the team is able to create custom network architecture models using a wide variety of first and third-party solutions, with no upper limit for organizational size. Azure IAM representatives are available to provide a quote on all large-scale cloud implementation services at the link below.

Visit https://azureiam.com/ for more.

