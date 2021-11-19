B. Braun Indonesia Launches Its Newly Rebuilt Training Centre in Tabanan

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Indonesia launched its newly rebuilt training centre in Tabanan today. Renamed, Aesculap Academy Skill Learning Centre ("AASLC"), the facility will provide top quality medical training using innovative methods and the latest technologies.



Ribbon cutting marks AASLC inauguration in Tabanan

Standing in an area of 360-meter square and equipped with advanced facilities and tools to perform high quality medical training programs, the AASLC aims to improve and support new requirements necessary for the Indonesian healthcare human capital. It will not only focus on surgery but also multi-disciplinary areas including nursing, to enhance practitioner's knowledge and skills in serving patients in respective hospitals.

Also present to officiate the centre was President Director of B. Braun Indonesia, Mr. Rainer Ruppel, and the Chief of Collage of Surgeon of Indonesia, Mr. Dr. dr. Ibrahim Labeda, Sp.B-KBD, FCSI.

"Aesculap Academy Indonesia as an educational partner has been around for a long time in almost all the world, including developing surgical training in Indonesia. With a solid collaboration and its role in improving surgical training, Aesculap Academy Indonesia continues to prioritize the principle of "no harm" and "patient safety" for students. If there is no training today, there will be no surgeon tomorrow," said Dr. dr. Ibrahim Labeda, Sp.B-KBD, FCSI.

"B. Braun's mission and vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world is always meant to go beyond providing products and services. For us it is about "Sharing Expertise" - to develop effective solutions through dialogues with customers and partners and our ongoing activities in training and education of health care professional. The Aesculap Academy Skill Learning Center reinforces our commitment to deliver on this promise to the health care market in Indonesia," Mr. Ruppel said.

B. Braun's investment in its latest training centre is in line with one of the Indonesia's Health System Transformation frameworks which enhances the national development by increasing the capacity of healthcare human capital, as well as its infrastructure.

Previously known as Asia Pacific Surgical Training Center, the AASLC, which is equipped with a high-end Laparoscopy equipment and Infusion Pump units, as well as a multimedia room for an online interactive training, can host over 30 online and offline courses and more than 900 trainees on site per year. It also strives to be the healthcare professional's partner in sharing expertise by partnering with global medical institutions such as the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the College of Surgeons of Indonesia to offer Basic Surgical Skill courses; as well as the Indonesian Society of Endo-Laparoscopic Surgeon to offer Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgery courses. The AASLC also provides various innovative courses such as Hands-On Workshops and Hand Hygiene e-Learning.

B. Braun's Aesculap Academy received the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Award three times in a row from 2015 to 2017 for its global presence and high-quality international training programs.

About B. Braun

With over 62,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun is one of the world's leading healthcare companies specializing in 16 therapy areas. We serve healthcare professionals with innovative medical products and solutions; and through innovative training concepts by Aesculap Academy.



Aesculap Academy is the training and education platform for the entire B. Braun Group and has established an international presence in over 40 countries. Every year, around 2,000 courses are held with around 70,000 participants. Today, it is one of the leading medical training institutions.

Please visit www.bbraun.co.id for product or https://indonesia.aesculap-academy.com/ for training.

Related Links :

http://www.bbraun.co.id