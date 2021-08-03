From B2B to '2-Family', Quhuo and Gemeite Ink Strategic Partnership Agreement to Provide a "Services Supermarket" to Community Households

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform from China, today announced that its hospitality services-focused subsidiary, Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Lailai"), has signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Gemeite Technology Co., Ltd. ("Gemeite") to empower flexible employment and realize efficient manpower deployment in the field of property management services.

The co-operation marks Quhuo's strategy transformation from B2B to 2-Family (B2F), which also reflects Quhuo's diversified business sense. The two parties will actively build a community service brand with the aim of becoming the leading operator for property owners within communities, whilst simultaneously supporting China's growing flexible employment trend.

The agreement was signed at Lailai's Shenzhen headquarters by Lailai CEO Luo Haizhou and Gemeite General Manager Yan Zheheng. Under the agreement, Quhuo and Gemeite will work hand-in-hand with property management companies to establish a community household service system – Laizhenge – that leverages Quhuo's extensive workforce platform, tech-driven employment management system and customized services. The two parties have served top property management platforms such as Changcheng Property and are expected to cover over 10 million households. The partnership is currently underway in Tianjin and Changsha, two of the nation's largest gig economies.

While the real estate market is booming with service personnel, the industry is still facing a challenge in matching manpower to rising demand. Lack of standardized service products for property management hampers market growth and brings inconvenience for property owners. Together with Gemeite, Quhuo's hospitality business aims to fill this gap by offering a one-stop 'services supermarket' that enables individual communities to access a hub of services, from cleaning to housekeeping, maintenance, among others. Owners and residents can place orders via the platform and access a variety of service providers while enjoying reliable, transparent, and best-in-class solutions.

Quhuo's smart system matches food delivery, online ride-hailing, cleaning, and homestay workers with community service orders based on location, skills, available time, age, gender and more. By providing services according to the needs of community and family life services, Quhuo can further maximize the value of its flexible employee network. Cooperation with property managers nationwide enables Quhuo to leverage its vast resources and offer services at scale to all of China's major cities.

Quhuo is a gig economy platform that offers multi-scenario labor solutions for China's wide-ranging service industries. The platform boasts over 60,000 workers, and the company has established cooperative relationships with companies across 122 cities nationwide. On average, it places over 1.3 million life services orders to nearly 3 million users daily. With service sites across the country, Quhuo offers access to a deep pool of talent as well as considerable competitive advantages, due to its flexible gig economy worker allocation model within a given region.

"Quhuo is powered by an ambitious vision, and this partnership with Gemeite will enable both parties to reach even greater heights. Working closely together, we will establish a one-stop neighborhood 'services supermarket' and build partnerships with property management companies across the country. In addition, our vast network of services, integrated online-offline service model, and links with cross-over brands enable us to create a true ecosystem of everyday life services across wide-ranging scenarios. This will allow us to consolidate and elevate the gig economy – making it more efficient by enhancing the allocation of manpower, and opening up new opportunities for workers," said Luo Haizhou, CEO of Lailai, Quhuo's hospitality services-focused subsidiary.

The cooperation between Quhuo and Gemeite is a significant step forward for Quhuo's multi-scenario and flexible employment model. Moving forward, Quhuo will continue to integrate the upstream and downstream industrial chain, advance the development of the gig economy ecosystem, and bring its innovative model to a wider range of industries.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including on-demand food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

