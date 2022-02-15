Babel Finance announces participation in Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 February 2022 - Crypto financial service provider Babel Finance , recently announced its participation in the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm. Taking part in the US$35 million Series A funding round of Paradigm, Babel Finance's crypto trading division can now access multi-asset, multi-protocol liquidity on demand. This can be done without compromising execution preferences, costs, or immediacy.

Paradigm is an institutional liquidity network for derivative traders. Babel Finance's investment in Paradigm's platform will allow Babel Finance's financial services to bridge crypto finance with traditional finance. Babel Finance's crypto lending services can easily facilitate multi-leg and multi-product strategies with underlying hedges via a single executable structure with access to Paradigm's innovative workflow automation tools.

Being one of the world's largest crypto options traders and serving more than 500 institutional clients worldwide, Babel Finance expects its investment in Paradigm to add to its vision of making crypto finance mainstream in financial markets with institutional investors.

The investment will give Babel Finance increased trading precision, elimination of leg risk, and lower execution costs when trading derivatives are critical for the Babel Finance Singapore team. With these new capabilities, Babel Finance can progress and become a key service provider in crypto asset management, prime brokerage services, and crypto lending.

About Babel Finance

Babel Finance is a leading global crypto financial services provider that offers institutional and HNW investors professional services covering crypto lending and trading.

The company is backed by prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures.

With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.





#BabelFinance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.