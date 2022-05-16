Babel Finance: Co-Founder Del Wang on His Faith in Blockchain and Crypto

About Babel Finance

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 May 2022 -Del Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Babel Finance, has faith that Blockchain and Bitcoin will gradually become mainstream for the financial world and investors as a whole, as some financial organizations have already transitioned from traditional commercial banking to the sphere of digital currency. Babel Finance was the one of the first company to launch crypto lending service. Since its inception in July 2018, it has focused on crypto lending, and the firm has continuously expanded. Now its offering includes crypto lending, crypto trading and crypto assets management services.Before Babel Finance, Del Wang worked in traditional banking for many years. He left the bank where he had worked for many years, and his first project was BowenPay. BowenPay for Del Wang forged an unbreakable relationship with Blockchain and crypto. In 2018, he co-founded Babel Finance. It may appear that Del Wang has returned to the banking business but in the Blockchain world rather than the traditional financial world.Del Wang below discusses his thoughts on Blockchain and Bitcoin and some of his predictions on the Bitcoin halving.Following the onset of the global financial crisis arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, central banks throughout the globe slashed interest rates, did quantitative easing, printed money, and handled different risks and liquidity issues from the standpoint of sovereign credit the way the monetary system responds.If a central bank's efforts succeed, Bitcoin will undoubtedly soar due to its tiny pool and high liquidity; if the monetary policy fails, the sovereign currency credit system, led by the US dollar, would becoming less attractive and trustworthy. As a result, Del Wang's faith in the Bitcoin market has be stronger because whatever happens in the future will be beneficial to Bitcoin.Del Wang's crypto team at Babel Finance knows that the Bitcoin market remains a very speculative one in the short term, with several risks and possibilities. This is also a place with a lot of opportunities for folks who have previously worked in the conventional financial business to participate.Furthermore, Bitcoin has seen three halving's in its lifetime. How many of us were aware of it at the first time? Every halving is likely to help Bitcoin "break out of the circle," spread the impact of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and increase the number of populations who know about and are interested in Bitcoin. This is unquestionably a long-term advantage for the growth of Bitcoin and crypto."Since Babel Finance is a crypto financial institution, our primary focus is to address this uncertainty through our financial products and strategies to assist institutional investors - including mining customers, trading firms, and investment funds, - in risk management and cash flow management to cope with this uncertainty in the market movements. " noted Del Wang.In the long term, Del Wang remains positive about Bitcoin's market trajectory. His thoughts are so because the halving will only result in a reduction in the increment of Bitcoin. In reality, this amount may not affect the quantity of the Bitcoin traded. The volume will still be significant.With the over-issuance of Fiat currencies, Bitcoin's risk-asset qualities and exceptional anti-fragility will draw a large quantity of capital, which is a foregone conclusion. Overall supply of Bitcoin will steadily decline, demand will surge, and Bitcoin's value will rise.Del Wang cautions investors that the price occasionally deviates from the value, so the short and medium-term outlook is not ideal for the great majority of individuals, especially in a volatile market.The article is based on the author's own research, analysis, and judgment, and it is not intended to be an investment suggestion.

Babel Finance is a global leading crypto financial services provider, offering institutional and HNWI investors professional services covering crypto lending and crypto trading.



The company is backed by prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures.



With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.



For more information, please contact: info@babel.finance



https://twitter.com/BabelFinance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/babelfinance/



#BabelFinance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.