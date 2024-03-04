Babu88Sports to Sponsor Telugu Warriors for CCL 2024

Babu88Sports sponsors Telugu Warriors in CCL 2024, reinforcing commitment to sports and entertainment. Tenth season introduces format change with top four teams advancing to playoffs. Telugu Warriors, the reigning champions, aim for glory.

Babu88Sports, a leading entertainment and sports management company, proudly announces its sponsorship for the renowned cricket team Telugu Warriors in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 edition. With this partnership, Babu88 aims to support the Telugu Warriors in their journey towards glory, reinforcing their commitment to promote sports and entertainment in the region.

CCL 2024: Schedule, Venue, Teams and Past Winner

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is back for its landmark tenth season, featuring eight teams comprising cinema and television stars from across India. This season introduces a slight format adjustment, with teams engaging in four round-robin matches each. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, deviating from the knockout format of the previous edition. Matches will adhere to the T20 format, featuring two innings of 10 overs per side. Spread across five venues, a total of 20 matches will be held exclusively on weekends, starting from February 23.

Renowned names from the Indian cinema industry such as Shiva Rajkumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ritesh Deshmukh will grace the event, alongside others like Kiccha Sudeep, Bobby Deol, Arya, and Akhil Akkineni. Teams like Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, and Chennai Rhinos will compete in CCL 2024, with matches taking place in host cities including Vizag, Chandigarh, Sharjah, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, each city hosting matches on specific weeks.

In the ninth edition of CCL in 2023, Telugu Warriors secured their fourth CCL title, establishing themselves as the most successful team in the league's history, a perfect match with BABU88’s commitment to excellence!

Meet the Telugu Warriors Squad

Telugu Warriors, representing the Telugu film industry, have been one of the most prominent teams in the CCL since its inception. Known for their exceptional talent and competitive spirit, the Telugu Warriors have consistently performed well in the tournament, earning a dedicated fan base across the country.Telugu Warriors Squad for CCL 2024:

● Akhil Akkineni (Captain)

● Sachin Joshi (All Rounder)

● Ashwin Babu (All Rounder)

● Dharam (All Rounder)

● Aadarsh (All Rounder)

● Nikhil (All Rounder)

● Raghu (All Rounder)

● Taraka Ratna (All Rounder)

● Tarun (All Rounder)

● Vishwa (All Rounder)

● Prince (All Rounder)

● Sushanth (All Rounder)

● Khayyum (All Rounder)

● Harish (All Rounder)

● Nanda Kishore (Bowler)

● Samrat (Bowler)

“An event not to be missed!” says Sachin Mehta, BABU88Sports Spokesperson

Sachin Mehta, the spokesperson for Babu88Sports, exudes enthusiasm as he discusses the participation of the Telugu Warriors in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024. Mehta highlights the team's preparation and commitment to delivering an electrifying performance on the cricketing stage.

For more updates and exclusive content, stay tuned to Babu88's official channels and join us in supporting the Telugu Warriors as they aim for glory in CCL 2024.

