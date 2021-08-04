Baby Receiving Blankets – Soft Cotton Stroller Blankets For Newborns Launched

Malabar Baby launched a new range of baby blankets, made of the finest quality Indian cotton. The receiving blankets can be used for various purposes, from walks in the stroller to diaper changes.

Malabar Baby, a company specializing in premium-quality organic baby products, launched a new collection of natural cotton Dohar receiving blankets. The handcrafted blankets are made of three layers of natural cotton and are available in a range of pastel color prints, inspired by places around the world.

More information is available at https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/stroller-blankets

A baby receiving blanket is a must-have for parents of a newborn. The versatile blankets from Malabar Baby’s newly launched collection not only are a stylish addition to the nursery but, can also be used for various purposes, from swaddling to traveling.

A receiving blanket can keep the little one warm during walks in the stroller or can be used to wrap them up after a bath. Parents can also use the blanket to cover the surface of a hard baby changing table. The soft blanket can also serve as a play mat on which the baby can roll and crawl.

Malabar Baby blankets are handcrafted in India. The three layers of soft natural cotton create a soft, yet lightweight and breathable blanket. The fabric is decorated with hand block-printed patterns, unique for each blanket.

The vibrant pink and teal Miami blanket features art-deco and floral patterns and can brighten up the interior of a baby’s nursery. The Greenwich blanket in subtle black and grey hues, inspired by New York, will complement an urban modern home.

The blankets make a great baby shower gift. Each blanket is sold in a handmade muslin voile pouch. Their size is 47” by 37”. The product is easy to care for—it can be machine-washed in cold water.

Malabar Baby was founded by Anjali Harjani, a mother who wanted to create stylish and sustainable baby accessories at affordable prices. Dedicated to creating premium-quality products, she spent years looking for the best source materials and manufacturers in India and China.

The company also offers apparel, sleeping bags, quilts, bedding, swaddles, loungewear, towels, and handmade toys.

“These are a must-have when I bring my little one out,” said a satisfied customer. “They’re super soft and perfect to cover the baby up when they take a nap in the stroller or when the air conditioner is too cold indoors. Can’t get enough of these Dohars.”

