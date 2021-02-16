Baby Shima To Perform Her First Mini Concert on Bigo Live

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a leading global live streaming platform, is excited to welcome Malaysian singer Nor Ashima Ramli ( Baby Shima ) for a mini concert livestream on 18 February at 9:30PM MYT. Best known for winning the Berita Harian Idol Star 2010, fans will get an exclusive opportunity to interact with the popular songstress throughout the mini concert on Bigo Live. Three lucky viewers will also stand a chance to be selected for a personal video call in her fan meet livestream session held on 22 February at 9:30PM MYT.

Represented by Indonesian record label Nagaswara, the successful singer recently participated in Indonesia's singing reality show, Astro Ria's Big Stage showcasing Malaysia's brightest young talents, and Asia's largest dangdut competition D'Academy Asia Season 3. Viewers can anticipate her live performance of fan-requested songs during the concert.



Catch Baby Shima’s mini concert livestream on 18 February

"I love how Bigo Live allows me to interact with the audience in a fun way. With travel and safety restrictions in place across the country, this will be a great opportunity for me to reconnect and share my passion with fans in the region. I am truly excited to perform my first livestream mini concert on Bigo Live, and look forward to having an amazing time," Baby Shima said.

To participate in this live stream, simply download the Bigo Live app here and follow Baby Shima (user ID @babyshimaofficia). For more updates on Baby Shima's mini-concert livestream, follow Bigo Live Malaysia on Facebook here .

Bigo Live strives to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment, and such engagements are part of Bigo Live's efforts to provide exclusive opportunities for the community to interact with their favourite local celebrities despite social distancing measures in place. Baby Shima joins the ranks of other global celebrities like, Australian DJ M4Sonic, Japanese stars Ryo Nishikido and Jin Akanishi among many others, who similarly took to Bigo Live to bring positivity, hope and joy to users around the world.

For media queries

Clara Tan

REDHILL

Clara@redhill.asia

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live-streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live-streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.