Baby Sleep Sack for Newborn To Toddlers – Organic Sleeping Bag For Babies Launch

Malabar Baby has announced the launch of an updated sleep sack product range for newborn babies, offering a series of eye-catching designs. Each one is made with comfort and safety in mind.

The new FORT Wearable Baby Sleeping Bag by Malabar Baby has a lightweight style that provides parents with a safer alternative to the traditional crib blanket. Customers can buy with confidence, knowing that each sleeping bag has a comforting fit to provide a feeling of security.

For more information, please visit: https://www.malabarbaby.com/products/fort-wearable-sleepbag-tog-1-0

Sleeping bags for newborns have become an important essential for parents because they promote a safer sleeping experience. The updated product range from Malabar Baby focuses on ensuring babies are safe and have a much lower chance of being subjected to the risks of sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS.

Four different sizes are available for customers to choose from. Small is well suited to newborns between 7 and 18 pounds, while medium fits babies up to 18 months old. The large size can take babies up to the age of 36 months. Lastly, the extra-large size is a popular choice for toddlers transitioning into their own big kid beds and who may require a little bit of extra comfort and safety.

Made from 100% organic soft cotton, the hypoallergenic sleeping bags are proven to reduce overheating. Because of this, they help to encourage a safer sleeping pattern for babies. The material, which Malabar Baby explains gets softer over time, is also ideal for sensitive skin.

For parents, one of the primary benefits of the updated range is that they are easy to care for. Each blanket can be machine washed cold, and tumble dried on low heat. Although soft, the material can withstand multiple washes, and previous customers report that they definitely last long enough to be passed on to younger children.

About Malabar Baby

The company was founded by Anjali Harjani, with a focus on using the best natural materials for each product. Her goal is to use an artisan’s touch to create quality items for families around the world. Alongside the newborn blankets, the store also offers handmade toys and playmats, comfortable clothing for children, and bamboo cotton towels.

A recent customer stated: “We came back for a thinner sleeping bag for use in spring and summer. The fabric is as soft as always and the best part is the easy maintenance of it. I researched other sleeping bags in the market and seems like only Malabar Baby offers them in organic material that is safe for the dryer. A must for baby wear, not to mention the good cause behind it.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://www.malabarbaby.com

