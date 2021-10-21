Babylons Announces Upcoming Tier System Set to Start with Monsters Clan Exclusive NFT Offering

Babylons, the pioneering blockchain aggregator and one of the largest NFT marketplaces on BSC, has just announced their upcoming partnership.

—

Babylons Marketplace has just announced an Exclusive NFT Offering in collaboration with Monsters Clan, one of the most anticipated P2E games on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The event, starting on the 21st of October, will provide users with one-time, exclusive access to a wide range of in-game items including lands, labs, caves, monsters, potions, feeds, coin boxes, and more, which will be airdropped as playable and transferrable NFTs in the game on November 15th, 2021.

These items can be used in Monsters Clan’s innovative, engaging battle mode; and be traded as well as rented to generate passive income via Monstersclan's one-of-a-kind NFT renting feature innovating the whole ecosystem.

Following the huge success of their first INO in collaboration with Pocoland, this exclusive NFT offering marks another big step for Babylons in their bid to become the go-to NFT marketplace and launchpad platform for blockchain gaming companies. Remarkably, the Pocoland INO took the attention of serious global news media like Business Insider, despite having no entry requirements.

This time around, the company has announced that participants will be available only to Babylons community members with over 1000 $BABI in their wallet (or, alternatively, staked in Native Babylons Staking Pools) at the time of purchase.

This offering marks the beginning of a detailed INO tier system for the platform, where community members will be enjoying even more privileges while joining early-stage NFT sales for the most-anticipated P2E games on BSC. The platform also announced plans to integrate with other chains in the very near future.

About Babylons Marketplace:

Babylons is a pioneering next-gen community-governed NFT marketplace and a leading blockchain gaming aggregator on BSC with low gas fees, fast transactions, and an easy-to-use minting platform where a user can create green NFTs, collect from amazing artists, and trade their favorite gaming NFTs with other players while being involved in a fully functional DAO that uses the $BABI governance token to operate, get rewarded as well as socialize in a colorful, highly engaging community.

About MonstersClan:

Monsters Clan is a highly anticipated NFT game that lets players collect, raise, trade, and battle with their monsters while earning on the BSC ecosystem. The game features real-time battles with full player control that allows for different strategies and real, engaging gameplay. In addition, the game introduces a unique and ground-breaking NFT Renting feature, which lets players generate passive income on Binance Smart Chain.

