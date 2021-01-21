Backbase drives worldwide banking innovation with second Global Development Center in Hyderabad

New Backbase Development Center in Hyderabad, India, empowers banks and financial institutions with innovation support through a global ecosystem

AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backbase, the Engagement Banking platform provider, today announced the opening of its Global Development Center (BDC) in Hyderabad, India. As Backbase's second BDC worldwide, the facility's infrastructure and access to talent as well as its partner ecosystem, will enable Backbase to better deliver end-to-end services for mobile and web development on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, with the goal of helping banks around the globe grow and scale.

Aiming to be a hub for digital and technology talent, the new BDC together with the Krakow hub are expected to hire more than 350 employees globally by the second half of 2021, creating jobs in high-demand roles. The facility enables Backbase to deliver value to banks and financial institutions across the world, significantly shortening implementation processes and accelerating time to market.

Coupled with access to Backbase's wealth of expertise and knowledge, regional and global customers will be able to leverage the latest platform enhancements, including ongoing upgrades and new product releases. These will empower them to generate revenue from digital channels and drive profitability, while engaging customers with greater speed, velocity, and scale.

CEO for Backbase, Jouk Pleiter, said,

"The launch of our second Global Development Center underscores our commitment to transforming the global banking system and drive the success of our customers. This investment into extending our physical presence will allow us to better understand the changing needs of our customers around the world. This will also enable us to take the development of our Backbase Engagement Banking Platform even further while delivering the same consistent experience and best practices that our customers expect from us."

Jeroen Brusker, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success, Backbase, said:

"Through the extension of our infrastructure and the growth of our partner ecosystem globally, the Hyderabad BDC is part of our commitment to building long-term relationships with our customers. By providing them uninterrupted remote access to high caliber talent and support, we are helping to unburden our customers, de-risking their business strategies and allowing them to focus on what they do best – driving profitability and revenue while providing innovative banking solutions. This will in turn empower banks to better engage with customers and ultimately become the bank that people love."

About Backbase:

Backbase is on a mission to transform the broken banking system, so financial institutions don't just interact—they engage—with the people they serve.

That's made possible with the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform—powering all lines of business on a single platform, including Retail, SME & Corporate and Wealth Management. From digital sales to everyday banking, the platform's entire design focuses on a seamless and captivating experience for both customers and employees.

Industry analysts Forrester, Ovum and Celent continuously recognise Backbase's front-runner position, and over 120 large financials around the world are powered by the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform—including AIB, Barclays, Banamex, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BNP Paribas, Bremer Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, CheBanca!, Discovery Bank, Greater Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, Metrobank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PostFinance, RBC, Société Générale, TPBank, Vantage Bank Texas, Westpac and Wildfire Credit Union.

www.backbase.com

