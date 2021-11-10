Backbase Partners with Microsoft to Re-Architect Banking Around the Customer

Backbase Engagement Banking Platform on Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services enables true customer centricity

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backbase , the global Engagement Banking Platform provider, today announced its global collaboration with Microsoft to help financial institutions move into the Engagement Banking Era with the first fully integrated financial services cloud stack. The collaboration, which sees Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform serving in the engagement layer within Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, helps financial institutions re-architect banking around their customers and accelerate their digital transformation.

In order to re-architect banking around the customer, financial institutions must simultaneously modernize several layers of legacy technology and operations. The combined value proposition of Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform on Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services offers a complete industrialized stack of pre-integrated capabilities that address banks' critical requirements for effectively executing their digital transformation:



Customer Engagement Layer — The system of engagement that powers seamless customer journeys, from customer onboarding to managing day to day finances. At this level, the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform brings the customer-facing element, breaking down channel silos, providing a single orchestration hub to streamline any customer journey across every digital touchpoint.

— The system of engagement that powers seamless customer journeys, from customer onboarding to managing day to day finances. At this level, the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform brings the customer-facing element, breaking down channel silos, providing a single orchestration hub to streamline any customer journey across every digital touchpoint. Employee Productivity & Banking Processing Layer — On the employee productivity side, Microsoft brings its widely used business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft 365, including Teams, that offer seamless interoperability with the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. On the banking processing side, the Backbase Marketplace offers out-of-the-box connectors to leading core banking providers and best-of-breed fintech fulfillment partners.

— On the employee productivity side, Microsoft brings its widely used business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft 365, including Teams, that offer seamless interoperability with the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. On the banking processing side, the Backbase Marketplace offers out-of-the-box connectors to leading core banking providers and best-of-breed fintech fulfillment partners. Cloud Infrastructure Layer — The cloud infrastructure is responsible for providing all the advanced cloud computing capabilities running the full stack in a scalable, secure and compliant manner. Microsoft leads this element with its Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, with Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform fully using the underlying Azure capabilities.

This collaboration is a demonstration of Microsoft's long-term commitment to industries and investment in powering digital transformation for customers and partners, on their terms and specific to their needs.

"Most of our clients tell us they need to fast-track their digital transformation. Everybody's competing for speed," said Jouk Pleiter, CEO at Backbase. "But that is easier said than done. Digital transformation is challenging, requiring institutions to simultaneously modernize a multitude of complex business systems as well as their infrastructure. Together with Microsoft, we can deliver so much more value in less time, enabling organizations to quickly adopt solutions specifically built for their industry. You can now use modular solutions with built-in industry standards that augment your organization's current investments and are extensible as business needs evolve and grow. Together we break down data silos, helping organizations take a data-first approach with a common data model that unifies information while adhering to industry compliance standards."

"With the combined power of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Backbase's Engagement Banking capabilities, banks and credit unions can now more rapidly modernize their technology stack and move to a cloud-based operating model that is truly customer centric," added Bill Borden, corporate vice president of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. "It's all about empowering financial institutions to spend less on legacy and more on innovating and creating value for their customers."

The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform on Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services is now broadly available. Learn more here .

Backbase is on a mission to help banks re-architect around the customer and embrace the paradigm shift to a platform model.

The days of being held back by traditional legacy banking technology and infrastructure are over. Backbase is here to help financial institutions – from large banks to credit unions and everything in between – become customer-centric again.

We're the creators of the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – powering all lines of business. Our single, comprehensive platform powers any journey, from digital sales to everyday banking, delivering seamless and frictionless experiences for both your customers and employees.

Industry analysts Forrester, Ovum, and Celent continuously recognize Backbase's front-runner position, and over 150 large financials around the world are powered by the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – including AIB, Barclays, Banamex, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BNP Paribas, Bremer Bank, Islands, Citibank, Citizens Bank, CheBanca!, Discovery Bank, Greater Bank, HDFC, IDFC First, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, Metrobank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PostFinance, RBC, Société Générale, TPBank, Vantage Bank Texas, Westpac, WSECU, and Wildfire CU.