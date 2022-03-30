BacklinkGap backlink monitoring feature launched

—

BacklinkGap introduced a new and automated backlink monitoring feature that allows its users to monitor backlinks.



Backlink monitoring is the practice of tracking URLs pointing to a specific website. Users would be monitoring their existing important backlinks, keeping an eye out on their competitor’s backlinks, and discovering changes in their backlink attributes.



The developers at BacklinkGap saw that there is a necessity to help domain owners to monitor backlinks as failing so would hurt their online reputation, marketing efforts & link-building strategies.



Users who fail to monitor their backlinks would fail to notice problems such as their backlinks being removed, failing to see that webmasters have changed the link from a dofollow to a nofollow, and failing to identify broken backlinks.

BacklinkGap’s backlink monitoring feature would help users identify the changes to their link attribute or monitor to ensure that it doesn’t get removed.

Users would be able to monitor their backlinks by just following these three steps:

Enter their domain under BacklinkGap’s backlink checker feature, then look for backlinks they want to monitor. Once they have identified these backlinks, users would add them to monitor. BacklinkGap would then provide regular updates on the status of these backlinks. Users can pause the monitoring of their backlinks any time they like.

BacklinkGap would also be introducing a friendship score system, a metric developed by the team in BacklinkGap. It determines how “friendly” a domain or page is according to the number of links that point to it and their quality.



Users that are at a loss on which backlinks need to be monitored can refer to the friendship score system to identify important backlinks that need to be monitored.

Clients/teams would be able to view reports through the new shareable reports feature as users are able to generate shareable links for reports in just a few clicks within BacklinkGap’s dashboard.

A clean and organized workspace improves efficiency and use of time. BacklinkGap’s tagging feature focuses specifically on this through customizable labels to keep user backlinks organized and easily accessible.

Users can also add remarks by leaving notes of the changes in their link-building strategy to remember them easily.

Lastly, BacklinkGap introduced a link import feature where users can manually include backlinks that BacklinkGap’s Backlink Checker has not discovered.

To celebrate the launch, BacklinkGap offers its users a limited-time discount on subscriptions. For more information, interested parties may visit https://backlinkgap.com/.

