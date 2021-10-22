Bad Boys Pest Control Company cooperates with Christian New Life Association to help people recovering from drug addiction and integrate into society

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 October 2021 - The establishment of Bad Boys Pest Control Company was inspired by the Badboys Bakery founded by Gordon Ramsay. Through the cooperation with the "Christian New Life Association", they established a pest control company mainly with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation staff as the core employees. This cooperation is mainly combined with the "Ark Operation" of the "Christian New Life Association'' Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center. The Bad Boys Pest Control Company will provide the residents of the "Ark Operation" Yuen Long Training Center with pest management , pest control methods and decontamination . The vocational skills training of formaldehyde helps them prepare for rejoining the society.

The "Christian New Life Association" which cooperates with Bad Boys Pest Control Company was founded by a group of people and Christians who are willing to respond to the call of God. They are based on the gospel, to help the recipients to be released from various bondages, and to assist the recipients Integrate life, develop personal potential, rebuild healthy interpersonal relationships, and integrate into society. These institutions are well aware that drug abuse is often only a sign of potential socio-psychological problems, and therefore attach great importance to providing comprehensive care. The ultimate goal is not only to help the recipients to get rid of drugs, but also to establish a new healthy lifestyle.

