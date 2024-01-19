The study shows around 500,000 car thefts occurred in 2023. With the help of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, BadCredify experts compile a list of the top 10 most stolen cars, with models like the Chevrolet Pickup and Honda Accord ranking high on the list.
—
In today's world, despite exciting car technology, some cars are still common targets for theft. The reasons are various, but the statistics are facts, and consumers must be aware of this phenomenon. A recent study shows unpleasant figures that could affect the car industry. BadCredify's research on most stolen cars in America shows that around 500,000 car thefts were committed in 2023, and 37% of auto thefts occur in driveways or parking.
Society and industry have to learn from this report as it explores the main pillars of the car theft phenomenon, and it’s a good start to preventing it. That’s why BadCredify stands firm on raising awareness about vehicle safety. Delving into the matter, their experts explore why some cars are more prone to theft than others.
Main Pillars of Study
Their data experts compiled a top 10 listing of frequently stolen cars, working with details from the National Insurance Crime Bureau's records. They studied theft amounts over recent years to track changes in the data.
Upon figuring out theft occurrences for each 100,000 BadCredify experts, they were able to get a handle on the theft frequency of the top 10 car models. The leading expert, Larry Snyder, also identified the most frequently stolen car model year and compared numbers from cities across America to pinpoint the riskiest cities for car owners.
Top 10 Most Stolen Cars
The latest update from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and BadCredify experts provides a list of the most frequently stolen vehicles. Usually, those who steal cars have specific models they prefer. These preferences are unique for each thief. Some might go for vehicles with costly parts, while others prefer cars that are easier to steal. It varies from person to person. In conjunction with identifying dangerous parking spots, they've also found which car models are stolen most often:
- Chevrolet Pickup (49,900 stolen cars). Thieves usually prefer older models, but this can change based on the year.
- Ford Pickup (48,175 stolen cars). Similar to Chevrolet, older versions might be at greater risk.
- Honda Civic (27,113 stolen cars). Just like the pickups, older Civics might be stolen quite often.
- Honda Accord (27,089 stolen cars). Older Accords might get stolen more, like the Civics.
- GMC Full-Size Pickup (16,662 stolen cars). Specific years can change, but older versions are often targeted.
- Hyundai Sonata (21,707 stolen cars). Various years get targeted, but older Sonatas could be more attractive to thieves.
- Hyundai Elantra (19,602 stolen cars). Older Elantras might face higher risk, but it varies based on the model year.
- Kia Optima (18,221 stolen cars). According to some TikTok videos, Kia Optima is easy to steal.
- Toyota Camry (17,094 stolen cars). It doesn’t have robust security features, which makes it attractive to people interested in selling its parts.
- Honda CR-V (13,832 stolen cars). As with other Hondas, older CR-Vs might be stolen more often.
Car Owners and the Automotive Industry Implications
Car owners and the auto industry face different situations depending on the context and specifics. Cars are getting smarter. Owners might enjoy better safety, connectivity, and fuel efficiency. But, keeping up with tech may cost more.
Government rules and standards can rock the car industry, like emission limits and safety must-haves. Following these rules might mean heavy spending on research and making new stuff. If people's taste evolves, like wanting car-sharing or specific vehicles, it can direct the industry's path. Makers have to react to these changing needs.
Most Affected US Cities by Car Thefts
Keep in mind crime data like car theft can shift over periods. To get current, correct facts, drivers should look to police departments or official crime documents. Remember, things such as how many people live in an area or police activity can change these rankings. However, here is the list of the most affected cities by car thefts:
- Bakersfield, CA
- Denver, CO
- Pueblo, CO
- Albuquerque, NM
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- Billings, MT
- Milwaukee, WI
- Seattle, WA
- Yuba City, CA
If readers want the newest car theft data in these towns, they are recommended to consult local police departments, the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program, or trusted sources for the latest and correct figures.
Car Industry Experts’ Thoughts
David J. Glawe, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, says, “As car fraud tactics and the criminals behind them continue to evolve and become increasingly more sophisticated, the need for heightened awareness, education, and effective prevention measures is more important than ever.”
Talking about cars, specific experts think it's key to let people know how to keep their vehicle safe. It can mean telling them not to leave stuff out in the open, always lock up, and use steering wheel locks.
George McDade, the Cook County Crime Stoppers chairman and retired Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department Eugene Roy, affirms that “car safety pros say stuff like alarms and trackers are key. They can stop a car from getting stolen and help get it back if it's taken. Different places have different car theft numbers. Things like crimes in the area, money, and how the police work can change the numbers.”
On the legal side, some experts chat about how laws can stop car theft and how police doing a good job can help. They might suggest more torturous punishments or better cooperation among different groups.
Tips on Preventing Car Theft
Defending a consumer’s car from theft is essential. It keeps their ride and stuff inside safe. To lower the chance of vehicles getting stolen, Americans are suggested these tips:
- Lock Their Car: Most times, people don't lock their cars, and thieves know it. Before walking away, drivers make sure their vehicle is locked. They shouldn’t forget the windows and sunroof.
- Use a Club: Buying a steering wheel club is a smart move. If someone sees it, they might not try to steal the car. Even if they get it started, it's hard to steer.
- Put in an Alarm: A loud car alarm can stop a theft. It will make noise and draw eyes. Drivers must install it right and show they have it with warning stickers.
- Light-Up Parking: Thieves don't like light. Parking the car in bright spots is suggested. Safe parking lots are good, especially at night. People should stay away from dark, hidden places.
- Hide Stuff: Drivers are advised not to let people see their stuff. That might make them want to break in. They should keep purses, computers, shopping, hidden away.
- Get a GPS Tracker: A GPS tracker can help to find a stolen car. Some even let consumers turn off the engine from afar so cops can see their vehicles easier.
Conclusion
Law officers, car makers, and car owners all hold important keys to fight car theft. Working together, they can bring about new security tech, public info drives, and new laws. As they push ahead, it's vital to stay watchful and active in adapting to changing car theft trends, ensuring all vehicles on American roads are safe and secure.
About the company: BadCredify is a tool for comparing monetary products and insurance rates. It shows reviews of businesses in the financial market with the aim of helping Americans improve their financial literacy. BadCredify guides the money-savers and spenders through their financial journey. With their free resources, consumers can reach their goals. It could be for emergencies, housing, loan repayments, car purchases, or college funds.
Contact Info:
Name: Janice Myers
Email: Send Email
Organization: BadCredify
Website: https://www.badcredify.com/
Release ID: 89109493
Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.