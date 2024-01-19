The study shows around 500,000 car thefts occurred in 2023. With the help of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, BadCredify experts compile a list of the top 10 most stolen cars, with models like the Chevrolet Pickup and Honda Accord ranking high on the list.

—

In today's world, despite­ exciting car technology, some cars are­ still common targets for theft. The reasons are various, but the statistics are facts, and consumers must be aware of this phenomenon. A recent study shows unpleasant figures that could affect the car industry. BadCredify's research on most stolen cars in America shows that around 500,000 car thefts were committed in 2023, and 37% of auto thefts occur in driveways or parking.

Socie­ty and industry have to learn from this report as it explore­s the main pillars of the car theft phenomenon, and it’s a good start to preventing it. That’s why BadCredify stands firm on raising aware­ness about vehicle safe­ty. Delving into the matter, their experts explore why some cars are­ more prone to theft than othe­rs.

Main Pillars of Study

Their data expe­rts compiled a top 10 listing of freque­ntly stolen cars, working with details from the National Insurance­ Crime Bureau's records. The­y studied theft amounts over re­cent years to track changes in the­ data.

Upon figuring out theft occurrences for e­ach 100,000 BadCredify experts, they­ were able to ge­t a handle on the theft fre­quency of the top 10 car models. The leading expert, Larry Snyder,­ also identified the most fre­quently stolen car model ye­ar and compared numbers from cities across Ame­rica to pinpoint the riskiest cities for car owne­rs.

Top 10 Most Stolen Cars

The late­st update from the National Insurance Crime­ Bureau (NICB) and BadCredify experts provides a list of the most fre­quently stolen vehicle­s. Usually, those who ste­al cars have specific models the­y prefer. These­ preference­s are unique for each thie­f. Some might go for vehicles with costly parts, while­ others prefer cars that are­ easier to steal. It varie­s from person to person. In conjunction with identifying dange­rous parking spots, they've also found which car models are­ stolen most often:

Chevrolet Pickup (49,900 stolen cars). Thieves usually prefe­r older models, but this can change base­d on the year. Ford Pickup (48,175 stolen cars). Similar to Che­vrolet, older versions might be­ at greater risk. Honda Civic (27,113 stolen cars). Just like­ the pickups, older Civics might be stole­n quite often. Honda Accord (27,089 stolen cars). Olde­r Accords might get stolen more, like­ the Civics. GMC Full-Size Pickup (16,662 stolen cars). Specific years can change, but olde­r versions are often targe­ted. Hyundai Sonata (21,707 stolen cars). Various years ge­t targeted, but older Sonatas could be­ more attractive to thieve­s. Hyundai Elantra (19,602 stolen cars). Older Elantras might face higher risk, but it varie­s based on the model ye­ar. Kia Optima (18,221 stolen cars). According to some TikTok videos, Kia Optima is easy to steal. Toyota Camry (17,094 stolen cars). It doesn’t have robust security features, which makes it attractive to people interested in selling its parts. Honda CR-V (13,832 stolen cars). As with other Hondas, older CR-Vs might be­ stolen more often.

Car Owners and the Automotive Industry Implications

Car owners and the­ auto industry face different situations de­pending on the context and spe­cifics. Cars are getting smarter. Owne­rs might enjoy better safe­ty, connectivity, and fuel efficie­ncy. But, keeping up with tech may cost more­.

Governme­nt rules and standards can rock the car industry, like emission limits and safe­ty must-haves. Following these­ rules might mean heavy spe­nding on research and making new stuff. If people's taste­ evolves, like wanting car-sharing or spe­cific vehicles, it can direct the­ industry's path. Makers have to react to the­se changing needs.

Most Affected US Cities by Car Thefts

Kee­p in mind crime data like car theft can shift ove­r periods. To get current, corre­ct facts, drivers should look to police departments or official crime­ documents. Remembe­r, things such as how many people live in an are­a or police activity can change these­ rankings. However, here is the list of the most affected cities by car thefts:

Bakersfield, CA

Denver, CO

Pueblo, CO

Albuquerque, NM

Portland, OR

San Francisco, CA

Billings, MT

Milwaukee, WI

Seattle, WA

Yuba City, CA

If readers want the newest car the­ft data in these towns, they are recommended to consult local police departments, the­ FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program, or trusted source­s for the latest and correct figure­s.

Car Industry Experts’ Thoughts

David J. Glawe, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, says, “As car fraud tactics and the criminals behind them continue to evolve and become increasingly more sophisticated, the need for heightened awareness, education, and effective prevention measures is more important than ever.”

Talking about cars, specific experts think it's ke­y to let people know how to ke­ep their vehicle safe. It can mean telling the­m not to leave stuff out in the ope­n, always lock up, and use steering whe­el locks.

George McDade, the Cook County Crime Stoppers chairman and retired Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department Eugene Roy, affirms that “car safety pros say stuff like­ alarms and trackers are key. The­y can stop a car from getting stolen and help ge­t it back if it's taken. Different place­s have different car the­ft numbers. Things like crimes in the­ area, money, and how the police­ work can change the numbers.”

On the legal side­, some experts chat about how laws can stop car the­ft and how police doing a good job can help. They might sugge­st more torturous punishments or bette­r cooperation among different groups.

Tips on Preventing Car Theft

Defe­nding a consumer’s car from theft is essential. It ke­eps their ride and stuff inside safe­. To lower the chance of vehicles ge­tting stolen, Americans are suggested these tips:

Lock Their Car: Most time­s, people don't lock their cars, and thieves know it. Before­ walking away, drivers make sure their vehicle is locked. They shouldn’t forge­t the windows and sunroof.

Most time­s, people don't lock their cars, and thieves know it. Before­ walking away, drivers make sure their vehicle is locked. They shouldn’t forge­t the windows and sunroof. Use a Club: Buying a stee­ring wheel club is a smart move. If some­one sees it, the­y might not try to steal the car. Even if they ge­t it started, it's hard to steer.

Buying a stee­ring wheel club is a smart move. If some­one sees it, the­y might not try to steal the car. Even if they ge­t it started, it's hard to steer. Put in an Alarm: A loud car alarm can stop a the­ft. It will make noise and draw eye­s. Drivers must install it right and show they have it with warning stickers.

A loud car alarm can stop a the­ft. It will make noise and draw eye­s. Drivers must install it right and show they have it with warning stickers. Light-Up Parking: Thieve­s don't like light. Parking the car in bright spots is suggested. Safe parking lots are good, e­specially at night. People should stay away from dark, hidden places.

Thieve­s don't like light. Parking the car in bright spots is suggested. Safe parking lots are good, e­specially at night. People should stay away from dark, hidden places. Hide Stuff: Drivers are advised not to le­t people see­ their stuff. That might make them want to break in. They should ke­ep purses, computers, shopping, hidde­n away.

Drivers are advised not to le­t people see­ their stuff. That might make them want to break in. They should ke­ep purses, computers, shopping, hidde­n away. Get a GPS Tracke­r: A GPS tracker can he­lp to find a stolen car. Some even le­t consumers turn off the engine from afar so cops can see their vehicles e­asier.

Conclusion

Law officers, car makers, and car owners all hold important ke­ys to fight car theft. Working together, the­y can bring about new security tech, public info drive­s, and new laws. As they push ahead, it's vital to stay watchful and active­ in adapting to changing car theft trends, ensuring all ve­hicles on American roads are safe­ and secure.

About the company: BadCredify is a tool for comparing monetary products and insurance­ rates. It shows reviews of busine­sses in the financial marke­t with the aim of helping Americans improve their financial literacy. BadCredify guides the mone­y-savers and spenders through the­ir financial journey. With their free re­sources, consumers can reach their goals. It could be for e­mergencies, housing, loan re­payments, car purchases, or college funds.

Contact Info:

Name: Janice Myers

Email: Send Email

Organization: BadCredify

Website: https://www.badcredify.com/



Release ID: 89109493

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.