Bag Bunch Online Handbag Fashion Magazine Expands With New Designer Reviews

Bag Bunch, a popular online fashion magazine devoted to hand bag styles and trends, has released new reviews of some of this year’s trending new and vintage designer handbags.

The team of fashion writers and handbag devotees behind Bag Bunch has road-tested and reviewed new and vintage designer bags by big high-fashion brands like Miu Miu, Prada, Guess, Stella McCartney, Chloé, Valentino, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and more. In their new comprehensive reviews, they offer interested readers the industry low down on each bag, discuss its style, color and material, outline its price, and give their honest review of value-for-money, style, versatility, practicality, and more.

More information is available at https://bagbunch.com/

The team behind Bag Bunch appreciates that a high-fashion handbag represents a big investment for most shoppers, with Teen Vogue revealing that the average cost for a luxury handbag is now $3,800.

That’s why Bag Bunch is pleased to be going behind the hype and behind the brand image to give their readers the honest opinions of people who know the industry well and have spent their professional lives working in the fashion and design spheres.

Because they believe there is a right bag out there for everyone, the Bag Bunch team is now also reviewing high-street bags made by stores and labels like Nine West, Coach, Kate Spade, and Fossil.

In addition to reviews, Bag Bunch also offers readers their insights into current style trends, their predictions for future style evolutions, their tips on which vintage designer handbags are tipped for a resurgence, and how readers can best use and wear different bag types -including clutches, satchels, totes, and more. Bag Bunch also features news from worldwide design houses.

The fashion writers and handbag devotees behind the site also keep abreast of sales announcements so that their readers can be the first to take advantage of reduced prices and limited edition pieces.

A spokesperson for the magazine said, “With thousands of purses overwhelming the high-street getting your hands on the ideal handbag can be very difficult. With the assistance of Bag Bunch, you can dig up the ideal brand name bag that fits your way of life. Just browse through the countless purses spotlighted and reviewed on the site to find your perfect purse!”

Bag Bunch was established in 2008, and for the last 15 years, they have sought to bring their readers everything there is to know about women’s handbags.

