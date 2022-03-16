Baglioni Hotels & Resorts and Fast Private Jet together for an unforgettable experience

—

With more than twenty years of experience, Fast Private Jet is a leader in consulting services in the business aviation industry. In particular, it provides private flights to any destination in the world, as well as concierge services, VIP transfers and helicopter rides.

This partnership aims to guarantee a tailor-made experience and offer maximum flexibility in terms of departure times and dates, in order to satisfy every need of the Baglioni Group guests.

Over the years, Baglioni Hotels & Resorts developed a concept of luxury that evolved into a tailored service, always putting the guests at ease, satisfying each need during their stay, according to their culture, desires and aspirations. Each hotel has its own story which lives in symbiosis with the culture and the language of the place.

Guido Polito – CEO of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts - and Mauro De Rosa - CEO of Fast Private Jet - declares: “With this new collaboration, we will guarantee our clients the best opportunity for extreme comfort and in maximum privacy, thus providing a further element of differentiation from the competition.”

Fast Private Jet is a private jet charter services company that creates and organizes private flights and all related services with a modernly designed structure, and with a strong focus on the person and corporate organisation as assets and founding values of the business. Fast Private Jet enjoys strong points undisputed, represented by the excellent professionalism of the team and the deep knowledge of the business aviation sector. A project that took shape thanks to the professional skills of the people who are part of the structure, in combination with the experience gained over the years by Mauro De Rosa, CEO of Fast Private Jet, already co-founder of the current leading company in Europe in Very Light Jet sector. Through the implementation of innovative platforms, which today allow in 15 minutes to offer customers any type of aircraft around the world, Fast Private Jet stands out for the proven excellence of the services offered and for the guarantee of flight safety.

It offers private jet rental services all over the world, with a service active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, meeting any request for any type of flight.

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts represent the very best in Italian hospitality, offering private residences that are both elegant and intimate. Thanks to their CEO, Guido Polito, the group developed a concept of contemporary luxury that evolved into a tailored service, always making the guests feel at home.

The collection counts 4 exclusive Hotels in the heart of the main Italian cities of art (Venice, Rome, Florence), in Kensington London, 3 resorts in Punta Ala and the Tuscan Maremma, in the Maldives on Maagau island, and the brand new Baglioni Resort in Sardinia, north of San Teodoro, on the beautiful beach of Lu Impostu, inaugurated in June 2021.

