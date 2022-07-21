Baguio wins FEHD contracts worth HKD1.6 billion to provide street cleansing services in 4 Hong Kong districts

HONG KONG, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Company", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded seven 3-year service contracts (the "FEHD Contracts"), worth approximately HK$1.6 billion, by the Food and Environment Hygiene Department ("FEHD") of the HKSAR Government for street cleansing services in the Sha Tin, Yuen Long and Western districts commencing 1 July 2022, and Tai Po district commencing 1 August 2022. Winning these FEHD contracts signifies that Baguio is a leading player in the Hong Kong cleaning market. The Company now provides FEHD street cleansing services in a total of seven Hong Kong districts, serving approximately 2.5 million people (or one-third of the city's population).

It also boosts the Company's contracts on hand to an impressive level and will contribute to its solid business growth over the next three years.

Hong Kong is one of the world's most densely populated cities. Efficient street cleansing is essential to keep it smart and tidy. The HKSAR Government is dedicated to upholding the highest hygiene standards and providing a cleaner, more sustainable environment. Baguio will work hand in hand with the Government to offer comprehensive and integrated services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technologies, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control to help the city achieve various environmental visions in the near future.

Ms. Ng Yuk Kwan Phyllis, CEO of Baguio, said, "As one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups with strong workforce, Baguio is the preferred choice for various government, quasi-government and multinational corporations for one-stop cleaning, environmental and sustainability services. Baguio is honoured to be awarded these FEHD street cleansing service contracts. It recognizes Baguio's tireless efforts to making Hong Kong a better place to live. Under these contracts, Baguio will introduce various innovative, green technologies including electric vehicles, high-tech disinfection facilities, intelligent cleaning, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to make Hong Kong cleaner, greener and more sustainable."

About Baguio Green Group

Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.