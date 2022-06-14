Baguio wins FEHD's waste collection service contracts valued HKD140 million for Wan Chai and Mong Kok Districts

HONG KONG, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Company", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two 5-year service contracts (the "FEHD Contracts") by the Food and Environment Hygiene Department (the "FEHD") of the HKSAR Government to provide waste collection services in Mong Kok District commencing 1 June 2022 and Wan Chai District commencing 1 July 2022. Winning these two FEHD Contracts for the total amount of approximately HK$140 million makes Baguio one of the key market leaders in waste management covering in total five districts in Hong Kong, serving a total population of approximately 1.5 million.

In line with the HKSAR Government's "Smart City Blueprint" and "Hong Kong Climate Action Blueprint 2050", Baguio uses various smart technologies in its waste management services to improve Hong Kong people's quality of life. Smart disinfectant spraying and innovative odor management systems are installed on its refuse collection vehicles to achieve the highest hygiene standard. With the strategic deployment of GPS, driving recording system, mobile phone application and QR code system, Baguio is able to manage, record and track its waste collection fleet in real time, ensuring that the highest operational efficiency and service quality are achieved.

Baguio considers sustainability as its priority. Under these FEHD Contracts, Electric Vehicles (EV) are included to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, low-entry waste collection vehicles are introduced to ensure road safety.

Mr. Ng Wing Hong, Chairman of Baguio, commented, "Baguio is delighted to be awarded these two FEHD service contracts. They represent the recognition of our relentless effort to improve the environment for the future. Our employees live in the communities they serve and take pride in delivering the best service possible.

Waste management is an essential service to create a healthy community in Hong Kong. In Baguio, our staff works diligently day and night to ensure that municipal waste is handled proactively, promptly and professionally. As one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups, Baguio believes that our services play an integral part in improving the quality of the environment. We are always exploring new innovative green technologies and services to create a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city."

About Baguio Green Group

Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.