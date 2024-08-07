BagUps: Jack Licata Local Veteran Transforms Trash Day With Eco-Friendly Innovation

An innovative new solution, Bagups, is revolutionizing waste management with eco-friendly, veteran-made products.

—

Photo provided by Recircle Brands

Bagups, a product developed by Recircle Brands, is changing the way people handle trash. Founded by Jack Licata, a former US Air Force Captain, Recircle Brands aims to make trash disposal more convenient and environmentally friendly.

Jack Licata, drawing from his experience in the military, recognized the inefficiencies in traditional trash bags. This insight led to the development of Bagups, a dispensing system that holds a month’s supply of biodegradable bags. When one bag is full, the next seamlessly takes its place, eliminating the need for messy refills.

Licata’s dedication to precision and efficiency is evident in the design of Bagups. The product is not only convenient but also reflects a commitment to the community and environment.

Recircle Brands manufactures Bagups in the USA, creating jobs and supporting the local economy. The company practices inclusive hiring, employing US veterans and people with disabilities, providing meaningful employment opportunities.

The mission of Bagups extends beyond convenience to making a positive impact. The company focuses on producing eco-friendly products that benefit both the planet and the community. Bagups uses biodegradable bags and ensures carbon-neutral shipping with recyclable packaging. Licata’s eco-conscious efforts have earned him the nickname “The Green Patriot.”

Taking responsibility for the environment is a priority, and Bagups represents a step towards sustainability. The product simplifies waste disposal while promoting environmental consciousness.

Its sleek design fits effortlessly into any kitchen decor, making it a practical addition to households. Jack Licata’s vision to simplify life while supporting the environment is realized through Bagups.

The product exemplifies American ingenuity, entrepreneurial spirit, and community support. Bagups stands as a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, originating from the desire to improve a common household chore.

For more information about Backups and Recircle Brands, visit Bagups.com.



