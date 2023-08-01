Bahçeşehir University's Graduation Ceremony Honours International Students

Libyan Student Noor Sagar named this year's Top Graduate

Bahçeşehir University (BAU), acclaimed for being the preferred choice among both national and international students studying abroad, marked its 25th-anniversary celebration this year by recognizing Libyan student Noor Sagar as their top graduate. Sagar, an aspiring future financier, expressed her pleasure in living in Turkiye, where she states she has never felt like a foreigner, and emphasized the significant value of her BAU diploma.



Inspiring Words from the Board of Trustees and BAU Global President



Part of the BAU Global education network, Bahçeşehir University held its 2022-2023 graduation ceremony on July 23, in which 5,500 students threw their caps in the air as their proud families looked on. Addressing the graduates, Enver Yücel, President of BAU Global and the Bahçeşehir University Board of Trustees, offered valuable advice: “Embrace the light of science and the power of culture and civilization.”



Reflecting on the University's continuous efforts over 25 years, Yücel reaffirmed their commitment to the vision of becoming one of the top 500 universities globally. BAU has recently achieved 374th position among world universities in ‘Industry Income' according to Times Higher Education (THE) 2023 data.



Noor Sagar: A Global Ambassador for BAU



Prof. Şirin Karadeniz, Rector of Bahçeşehir University, expressed confidence in the graduates’ potential, emphasizing that their quality and universal education would pave the way for their future accomplishments. As an international university, BAU has been a destination for students from various regions, including the Gulf and the Middle East, thanks to its expert academic staff and state-of-the-art education models.



The Faculty of Economics, Administrative, and Social Sciences at Bahçeşehir University witnessed outstanding achievements among its graduates. Noor Sagar from Libya secured the prestigious first prize, with Syrian student Eman Shanou claiming the second prize. The third prize was shared by Mehmet Berk Güneş and Nur Elif Özay.

As the valedictorian of the university, Noor Sagar (23) from Libya expressed her vision for the future saying, “Let us put the knowledge and skills we have gained here to create a positive impact worldwide.” Having grown up in Libya, Noor’s passion for handicraft knitting now intertwines with her dream of becoming a future financier.

“My diploma gives me global access”.

Noor Sagar's smooth adaptation to her new surroundings in Turkiye was facilitated by the similarities between Turkish culture and her own, making her feel at home and comfortable without experiencing any sense of foreignness. As well as the international accreditation of the BAU diploma, the convenience of direct flights from Libya and the ease of obtaining a visa played a role in her decision to pursue her education journey in Turkiye.

Noor Sagar's journey from Libya to Turkiye culminated in academic excellence at Bahçeşehir University, serving as an illustration of the institution's commitment to global education and its vision for success.

