Baht to further strengthen, expert warns

The baht could further strengthen to Bt29 per dollar, a Kasikornbank analyst warned this week.

In an economic climate deeply affected by the US-China trade war and a global slowdown, the baht is expected to strengthen further, reaching Bt30.50 to the US dollar by the end of the year, Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank said

It could appreciate to between Bt29.20 and Bt29.30 by the end of next year, a 5-year high, he added. This was due to a number of factors, the first being that the US-China trade war would continue to depress the global economy. The chance of global economy entering recession next year now stands at 26 per cent, and could lead to more capital flowing in to subscribe to Thai bonds.