Baidu Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

BEIJING, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are delighted to bring innovation across many sectors, including marketing cloud, enterprise cloud, smart transportation, autonomous driving, smart assistant and AI chip, through our decade-long investment in AI," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "With AI powering the next stage of technology growth, many Baidu alumni have rejoined us, and our employees are energized from working on intelligent computing that can improve daily life and make the complex world simpler."

"Baidu Core delivered a strong first quarter with revenue growing 34% year over year, powered by non-advertising revenue growing 70% year over year," said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. "We will continue to invest heavily in sales, R&D and operations to support the rapid growth of our AI-powered business."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q1

Q4

Q1









ADS, unaudited 2020

2020

2021



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 22,545

30,263

28,134 4,294

25%

(7%)





















Operating (loss) income (437)

4,977

2,789 426

-

(44%) Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 1,437

7,055

4,362 666

204%

(38%)





















Net income to Baidu 41

5,174

25,653 3,915

62468%

396% Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 3,082

6,868

4,297 656

39%

(37%)





















Diluted earnings per ADS 0.02

15.05

73.76 11.26

368700%

390% Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 8.84

20.08

12.38 1.89

40%

(38%)





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 2,852

8,564

5,900 901

107%

(31%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 13%

28%

21% 21%











Baidu Core

Q1

Q4

Q1









(In millions, unaudited) 2020

2020

2021



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 15,268

23,111

20,483 3,126

34%

(11%)





















Operating income 1,848

6,320

3,847 587

108%

(39%) Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 3,348

8,031

5,064 773

51%

(37%)





















Net income to Baidu Core 1,698

6,036

26,354 4,022

1452%

337% Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 4,519

7,533

4,870 743

8%

(35%)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 4,641

9,422

6,487 990

40%

(31%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 30%

41%

32% 32%









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.5518 as of March 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Other Highlights

Corporate

Baidu ranks Top 3 in cloud services and No.1 in the utilization of renewable energy for data centers, according to Greenpeace, a global environmental organization, based on its April 2021 report Clean Cloud: Tracking Renewable Energy Use in China's Tech Industry .

report . Baidu released its annual ESG Report in February 2021 , which details Baidu's ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (http://esg.baidu.com/en/esg_download.html).

, which details Baidu's ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (http://esg.baidu.com/en/esg_download.html). On March 23, 2021 , Baidu listed on the HKEX (9888) through a global offering of 95,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, receiving $3.1 billion in net proceeds.

, Baidu listed on the HKEX (9888) through a global offering of 95,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, receiving in net proceeds. Baidu returned US$300 million to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program this year, bringing the cumulative repurchase to $2.2 billion since 2020.

AI Cloud

Baidu EasyDL, a simple to use machine learning service, was rated No.1 in terms of usage in China , per IDC in December 2020 , topping the list for the second time.

, per IDC in , topping the list for the second time. Baidu deep learning framework PaddlePaddle, upgraded to v2.0 in March 2021 , was ranked among the Top 3 globally in terms of usage based on pull request, according to Github.

, was ranked among the Top 3 globally in terms of usage based on pull request, according to Github. A leading retail bank in China implemented Baidu's AI PaaS, which has led to five follow-on purchases, including application to automate customer service and consumer loan approval, and the recent purchase of private cloud services.

implemented Baidu's AI PaaS, which has led to five follow-on purchases, including application to automate customer service and consumer loan approval, and the recent purchase of private cloud services. Baidu partnered with the online arm of China's largest TV network CCTV to implement Baidu AI PaaS with capabilities to automate video clip creation and tagging from live broadcasting and use smart assistant to quickly locate desired video content. During an important annual event, Baidu enabled CCTV.com to simultaneously interview congressional meeting participants with AI reporters, powered by Baidu Brain, and timely share these interviews on the Internet.

largest TV network CCTV to implement Baidu AI PaaS with capabilities to automate video clip creation and tagging from live broadcasting and use smart assistant to quickly locate desired video content. During an important annual event, Baidu enabled CCTV.com to simultaneously interview congressional meeting participants with AI reporters, powered by Baidu Brain, and timely share these interviews on the Internet. Chongqing , which implemented Apollo V2X last year, marking Baidu's entry into western China , signed with Apollo to make its smart transportation infrastructure 5G enabled, to support robotaxi ride hailing operation.

, which implemented Apollo V2X last year, marking Baidu's entry into western , signed with Apollo to make its smart transportation infrastructure 5G enabled, to support robotaxi ride hailing operation. Chengdu ( Sichuan ), a leader in science and technology development, signed with Apollo to implement V2X vehicle-to-road infrastructure.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo has accumulated 6.2 million miles of L4 autonomous driving testing on the road and 600 million miles of simulated testing since its founding in 2013.

Apollo received permit to test autonomous driving at night and under special weather conditions on public roads in Beijing . Apollo also received permits to pilot fully autonomous driving in Beijing , Cangzhou ( Hebei ), and Changsha ( Hunan ).

. Apollo also received permits to pilot fully autonomous driving in , Cangzhou ( ), and ( ). Apollo Go, China's first fully autonomous ride-hailing, is now available at the Shougang Park, a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics site.

first fully autonomous ride-hailing, is now available at the Shougang Park, a 2022 Winter Olympics site. Apollo Go begins to charge for robotaxi ride hailing in Cangzhou, based on the distance traveled starting with a minimum fare, similarly to regular ride hailing.

The total addressable market for robotaxi ride hailing will reach US$224 billion in China by 2025, according to China Insights Consultancy, a market research and consulting company.

in by 2025, according to China Insights Consultancy, a market research and consulting company. Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, appointed Yiping Xia as its CEO. Mr. Xia previously served as CTO at Mobike and held positions at Fiat Chrysler and Ford.

as its CEO. Mr. Xia previously served as CTO at Mobike and held positions at Fiat Chrysler and Ford. Guangzhou Automobile Group joins Apollo's network of over 10 leading automakers to install Apollo Self Driving (ASD) services in its new vehicles.

Guidehouse Insights (previously Navigant Research) has rated Baidu in the "leader" category for the second consecutive year, the only Chinese company honored among the four AI companies selected globally for this category. Apollo's open platform, to empower Jidu and other automakers as well as Apollo Go robotaxi, puts Apollo in a unique position to be well funded and widely adopted.

DuerOS for Auto, powering infotainment, has been installed in over 1.5 million new vehicles, recorded Q1 2021 installation more than doubled from the prior year.

Other Growth Initiatives

DuerOS monthly voice queries reached 6.6 billion with first-party voice queries reaching 3.9 billion in March 2021 .

. Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and No.1 in smart speaker shipments in China for 2020, according to IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys.

for 2020, according to IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys. Xiaodu S12 smart pad for the education market was introduced in March with an MSRP of 1,699.

Baidu Kunlun completed its first round of funding at a post-money valuation of $2 billion in April 2021 . Kunlun chips are designed to optimize AI workload and improve cloud cost structure.

Mobile Ecosystem

Baidu has strengthened its strong Internet foundation with Baidu App monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 558 million and daily logged in users reaching over 75% in March 2021 .

. Baidu's AI building blocks are helping creators, service providers and merchants better engage with users and perform user life-time management:

BJH publisher accounts grew 40% year over year to reached 4.2 million.

Smart Mini Program MAUs reached 416 million, and the number of SMPs grew 74% from a year ago; and

Revenue from Managed Page accounted for 35% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue, up from 21% a year ago.

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 105.3 million as of March 31, 2021, serving as a strong foundation to support its over 50 in-house studios and produce entertainment blockbuster originals. iQIYI's net loss narrowed to RMB1.3 billion in Q1 21, compared to RMB 2.9 billion from a year ago.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 28.1 billion ($4.29 billion), increasing 25% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 20.5 billion ( $3.13 billion ), increasing 34% year over year. Online marketing revenue was RMB 16.3 billion ( $2.48 billion ), up 27% year over year. Non-marketing revenue was RMB 4.2 billion ( $646 million ), up 70% year over year, driven by cloud and other services.

was ( ), increasing 34% year over year. was ( ), up 27% year over year. was ( ), up 70% year over year, driven by cloud and other services. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 8.0 billion ( $1.22 billion ), increasing 4% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 15.0 billion ($2.29 billion), increasing 2% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and cost of goods sold, offset by a decrease in content costs and the amortization/impairment of intangible assets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 5.2 billion ($800 million), increasing 36% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 5.1 billion ($778 million), increasing 15% year over year, primarily related to personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 2.8 billion ($426 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.8 billion ($587 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.4 billion ($666 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.1 billion ($773 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 25%.

Total other income, net was RMB 23.8 billion ($3.63 billion), which included a fair value gain of RMB 23.7 billion from long-term investments, mainly including a gain from the investment in Kuaishou Technology.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.5 billion ($234 million), compared to RMB 198 million last year, primarily due to the increase in profit.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 25.7 billion ($3.92 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 73.76 ($11.26). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 26.4 billion ($4.02 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.3 billion ($656 million), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 12.38 ($1.89). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.9 billion ($743 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.9 billion ($901 million). Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.5 billion ($990 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 32%.

As of March 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 172.9 billion ($26.40 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 159.6 billion ($24.37 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 2.6 billion ($400 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 4.0 billion ($615 million).

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 29.7 billion ($4.5 billion) and RMB 32.5 billion ($5.0 billion), representing a growth rate of 14% to 25% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between 20% and 33% year over year. This guidance does not include potential contribution from an acquisition of YY Live.

The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 18, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 18, 2021, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4696103. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "4696103".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 26 2021:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 4696103

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-8888

Email: ir@baidu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second quarter of 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2020

2020

2021

2021





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:

















Online marketing services

14,243

20,708

18,094

2,762

Others

8,302

9,555

10,040

1,532

Total revenues

22,545

30,263

28,134

4,294





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues(1)

14,687

14,522

15,002

2,290

Selling, general and administrative(1)

3,852

5,094

5,245

800

Research and development(1)

4,443

5,670

5,098

778

Total costs and expenses

22,982

25,286

25,345

3,868

Operating (loss) income

(437)

4,977

2,789

426





















Other income (loss):

















Interest income

1,441

1,308

1,233

187

Interest expense

(751)

(777)

(823)

(126)

Foreign exchange (loss) income, net

(98)

(346)

156

24

Share of income (loss) from

equity method investments

181

(151)

(151)

(23)

Others, net

(1,816)

499

23,362

3,566

Total other (loss) income, net

(1,043)

533

23,777

3,628





















(Loss) income before income taxes

(1,480)

5,510

26,566

4,054

Income tax expense

198

1,026

1,534

234

Net (loss) income

(1,678)

4,484

25,032

3,820

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,719)

(690)

(621)

(95)

Net income attributable to Baidu

41

5,174

25,653

3,915









































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):













-Basic

0.05

15.28

76.10

11.62

-Diluted

0.02

15.05

73.76

11.26

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

















-Basic

0.01

1.91

9.51

1.45

-Diluted

-

1.88

9.22

1.41

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):









-Basic

2,766

2,696

2,692

2,692

-Diluted

2,781

2,736

2,777

2,777





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:













Cost of revenues

81

91

79

12

Selling, general and administrative

464

480

471

72

Research and development

945

1,408

949

146

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,490

1,979

1,499

230





















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31,

2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)

















December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

35,782

41,544

6,340 Restricted cash

758

10,607

1,618 Short-term investments, net

126,402

120,794

18,437 Accounts receivable, net

8,668

8,492

1,296 Amounts due from related parties

726

741

113 Other current assets, net

11,006

9,451

1,443 Total current assets

183,342

191,629

29,247













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

17,508

17,681

2,699 Licensed copyrights, net

6,435

6,516

995 Produced content, net

6,556

7,281

1,111 Intangible assets, net

2,022

1,921

293 Goodwill

22,248

22,248

3,396 Long-term investments, net

76,233

101,771

15,533 Amounts due from related parties

3,438

3,440

525 Deferred tax assets, net

1,674

1,379

210 Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,804

9,655

1,474 Other non-current assets

3,448

15,827

2,417 Total non-current assets

149,366

187,719

28,653













Total assets

332,708

379,348

57,900













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

3,016

2,230

340 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,716

35,902

5,480 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

12,626

12,504

1,908 Deferred income

158

144

22 Long-term loans, current portion

7,427

7,457

1,138 Convertible senior notes, current portion

4,752

4,808

734 Notes payable, current portion

-

-

- Amounts due to related parties

1,324

1,468

224 Operating lease liabilities

2,366

2,377

363 Total current liabilities

68,385

66,890

10,209













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

97

104

16 Deferred revenue

686

685

105 Amounts due to related parties

3,543

3,524

538 Long-term loans

-

-

- Notes payable

48,408

48,601

7,418 Convertible senior notes

11,927

12,670

1,934 Deferred tax liabilities

3,067

3,171

484 Operating lease liabilities

4,693

4,535

692 Other non-current liabilities

59

53

8 Total non-current liabilities

72,480

73,343

11,195













Total liabilities

140,865

140,233

21,404













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,102

3,340

510













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

182,696

229,814

35,076 Noncontrolling interests

6,045

5,961

910 Total equity

188,741

235,775

35,986













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity

332,708

379,348

57,900

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited)





















































Three months ended

March 31, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

15,268 7,650 (373)

22,545

23,111 7,458 (306)

30,263

20,483 7,968 (317)

28,134

3,126 1,216 (48)

4,294 YOY

























34% 4%



25%











QOQ

























(11%) 7%



(7%)





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

7,088 7,903 (304)

14,687

7,997 6,785 (260)

14,522

8,162 7,109 (269)

15,002

1,246 1,085 (41)

2,290 Selling, general and administrative (1)

2,560 1,311 (19)

3,852

3,787 1,317 (10)

5,094

4,048 1,201 (4)

5,245

618 183 (1)

800 Research and development (1)

3,772 678 (7)

4,443

5,007 663 -

5,670

4,426 672 -

5,098

675 103 -

778 Total costs and expenses

13,420 9,892 (330)

22,982

16,791 8,765 (270)

25,286

16,636 8,982 (273)

25,345

2,539 1,371 (42)

3,868 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























15% (10%)



2%











Selling, general and administrative

























58% (8%)



36%











Research and development

























17% (1%)



15%











Cost and expenses

























24% (9%)



10%





























































Operating income (loss)

1,848 (2,242) (43)

(437)

6,320 (1,307) (36)

4,977

3,847 (1,014) (44)

2,789

587 (155) (6)

426 YOY

























108% (55%)



-











QOQ

























(39%) (22%)



(44%)











Operating margin

12% (29%)



(2%)

27% (18%)



16%

19% (13%)



10%





























































Add: total other (loss) income,net

(414) (629) -

(1,043)

774 (241) -

533

23,999 (222) -

23,777

3,662 (34) -

3,628 Less: income tax expense

193 5 -

198

1,042 (16) -

1,026

1,513 21 -

1,534

231 3 -

234 Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(457) (1) (1,261) (3) (1,719)

16 16 (722) (3) (690)

(21) 10 (610) (3) (621)

(4) 2 (93) (3) (95) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

1,698 (2,875) 1,218

41

6,036 (1,548) 686

5,174

26,354 (1,267) 566

25,653

4,022 (194) 87

3,915 YOY

























1452% (56%)



62468%











QOQ

























337% (18%)



396%











Net margin

11% (38%)



0%

26% (21%)



17%

129% (16%)



91%





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

3,348 (1,868)



1,437

8,031 (940)



7,055

5,064 (658)



4,362

773 (101)



666 YOY

























51% (65%)



204%











QOQ

























(37%) (30%)



(38%)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

22% (24%)



6%

35% (13%)



23%

25% (8%)



16%





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

4,519 (2,482)



3,082

7,533 (1,177)



6,868

4,870 (1,021)



4,297

743 (156)



656 YOY

























8% (59%)



39%











QOQ

























(35%) (13%)



(37%)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

30% (32%)



14%

33% (16%)



23%

24% (13%)



15%





























































Adjusted EBITDA

4,641 (1,746)



2,852

9,422 (822)



8,564

6,487 (543)



5,900

990 (83)



901 YOY

























40% (69%)



107%











QOQ

























(31%) (34%)



(31%)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

30% (23%)



13%

41% (11%)



28%

32% (7%)



21%





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:











































Cost of revenues

34 47



81

46 45



91

33 46



79

5 7



12 Selling, general and administrative

273 191



464

255 225



480

256 215



471

39 33



72 Research and development

877 68



945

1,329 79



1,408

866 83



949

133 13



146 Total share-based compensation

1,184 306



1,490

1,630 349



1,979

1,155 344



1,499

177 53



230 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments











































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests











































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

March 31, 2021 (RMB)

March 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,801 (604) 2,197

7,546 (1,519) 6,027

5,467 (1,350) 4,117

834 (206) 628 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(11,084) (1,610) (12,694)

(1,196) 281 (915)

(4,579) (2,778) (7,357)

(699) (424) (1,123) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,296) (79) (1,375)

4,185 8,392 12,577

18,018 611 18,629

2,749 93 2,842 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

139 64 203

(209) (32) (241)

251 (29) 222

38 (4) 34 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(9,440) (2,229) (11,669)

10,326 7,122 17,448

19,157 (3,546) 15,611

2,922 (541) 2,381 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

27,529 6,910 34,439

15,273 3,819 19,092

25,599 10,941 36,540

3,907 1,670 5,577 At end of period

18,089 4,681 22,770

25,599 10,941 36,540

44,756 7,395 52,151

6,829 1,129 7,958

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

2,801 (604) 2,197

7,546 (1,519) 6,027

5,467 (1,350) 4,117

834 (206) 628 Less: Capital expenditures

(478) (67) (545)

(2,151) (27) (2,178)

(1,438) (61) (1,499)

(219) (9) (228) Free cash flow

2,323 (671) 1,652

5,395 (1,546) 3,849

4,029 (1,411) 2,618

615 (215) 400

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

March 31, 2021 (RMB)

March 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

1,848 (2,242) (437)

6,320 (1,307) 4,977

3,847 (1,014) 2,789

587 (155) 426 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,184 306 1,490

1,630 349 1,979

1,155 344 1,499

177 53 230 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

316 68 384

81 18 99

62 12 74

9 1 10 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

3,348 (1,868) 1,437

8,031 (940) 7,055

5,064 (658) 4,362

773 (101) 666

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,293 122 1,415

1,391 118 1,509

1,423 115 1,538

217 18 235 Adjusted EBITDA

4,641 (1,746) 2,852

9,422 (822) 8,564

6,487 (543) 5,900

990 (83) 901

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

1,698 (2,875) 41

6,036 (1,548) 5,174

26,354 (1,267) 25,653

4,022 (194) 3,915 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,177 306 1,348

1,618 349 1,802

1,146 344 1,325

175 53 203 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

223 68 267

67 18 78

55 12 61

8 1 9 Add: Disposal loss (gain)

(252) - (252)

(28) - (28)

- - -

- - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments

1,615 25 1,630

147 - 147

- - -

- - - Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

(89) - (89)

(380) (1) (380)

(23,545) (88) (23,590)

(3,594) (13) (3,601) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

450 10 456

250 9 256

593 (20) 583

91 (3) 89 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(303) (16) (319)

(177) (4) (181)

267 (2) 265

41 - 41 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

4,519 (2,482) 3,082

7,533 (1,177) 6,868

4,870 (1,021) 4,297

743 (156) 656

































Diluted earnings per ADS





0.02





15.05





73.76





11.26 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.07





0.08





0.14





0.02 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





8.75





4.95





(61.52)





(9.39) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





8.84





20.08





12.38





1.89







































































































































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their

redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.

Related Links :

http://www.baidu.com