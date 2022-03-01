Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

PR Newswire Asia

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."

"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights[1]

 

Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per 

Q4

  

Q3

  

Q4

        

FY

  

FY

      

ADS, unaudited)

2020

  

2021

  

2021

    

YOY

  

2020

  

2021

    

YOY
 

RMB

  

RMB

  

RMB

US$

      

RMB

  

RMB

US$

    

Total revenues

30,263

  

31,921

  

33,088

5,192

  

9%

  

107,074

  

124,493

19,536

  

16%
                               

Operating income 

4,977

  

2,308

  

1,958

307

  

(61%)

  

14,340

  

10,518

1,651

  

(27%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP)2

7,055

  

4,708

  

4,307

676

  

(39%)

  

21,732

  

19,030

2,986

  

(12%)
                               

Net income (loss) to Baidu

5,174

  

(16,559)

  

1,715

269

  

(67%)

  

22,472

  

10,226

1,605

  

(54%)

Net income to Baidu (non-
GAAP)2

6,868

  

5,090

  

4,084

641

  

(41%)

  

22,020

  

18,830

2,955

  

(14%)
                               

Diluted earnings (loss) per
ADS

15.05

  

(48.18)

  

4.51

0.71

  

(70%)

  

64.98

  

28.07

4.40

  

(57%)

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-
GAAP)2

20.08

  

14.66

  

11.60

1.82

  

(42%)

  

63.93

  

53.53

8.40

  

(16%)
                               

Adjusted EBITDA2

8,564

  

5,962

  

5,757

903

  

(33%)

  

27,503

  

24,914

3,910

  

(9%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

28%

  

19%

  

17%

17%

      

26%

  

20%

20%

    
                               
                               

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021, as
set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are
provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

 

 

 

Baidu Core
 

Q4

  

Q3

  

Q4

        

FY

  

FY

      

(In millions, unaudited)

2020

  

2021

  

2021

    

YOY

  

2020

  

2021

    

YOY
 

RMB

  

RMB

  

RMB

US$

      

RMB

  

RMB

US$

    

Total revenues

23,111

  

24,661

  

25,978

4,077

  

12%

  

78,684

  

95,163

14,933

  

21%
                               

Operating income

6,320

  

3,718

  

2,958

464

  

(53%)

  

20,538

  

15,142

2,376

  

(26%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP) 2

8,031

  

5,823

  

4,847

761

  

(40%)

  

26,366

  

22,201

3,484

  

(16%)
                               

Net income (loss) to Baidu
Core

6,036

  

(15,625)

  

2,656

417

  

(56%)

  

26,524

  

13,557

2,127

  

(49%)

Net income to Baidu Core
(non-GAAP) 2

7,533

  

5,855

  

4,625

726

  

(39%)

  

25,192

  

21,292

3,341

  

(15%)
                               

Adjusted EBITDA2

9,422

  

6,994

  

6,210

974

  

(34%)

  

31,656

  

27,682

4,344

  

(13%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41%

  

28%

  

24%

24%

      

40%

  

29%

29%

    

 

Other Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.
  • Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally.

AI Cloud

  • Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million, as of the end of 2021.
  • Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market.
  • PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021.

Intelligent Driving

  • Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021, in Beijing;  February 18, 2022, in Chongqing; and February 27, 2022, in Yangquan.   
  • Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing, Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou and Yangquan.
  • Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million.

Other Growth Initiatives

  • Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%.
  • Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

iQIYI

  • iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion (US$4.08 billion), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion (US$3.00 billion), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion (US$1.08 billion), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.

Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%. 

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion (US$14.93 billion), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion (US$11.60 billion), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion (US$3.33 billion), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion (US$4.80 billion), increasing 3% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies.

Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%. 

Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

7885275

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                              

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

                          

(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)

                          
   

Three Months Ended

  

Twelve Months Ended

  
   

December 31,

  

September 30,

  

December 31,

  

December 31,

  

December 31,

  

December 31,

  

December 31,

  
   

2020

  

2021

  

2021

  

2021

  

2020

  

2021

  

2021

  
   

RMB

  

RMB

  

RMB

  

US$(2)

  

RMB

  

RMB

  

US$(2)

  

 Revenues: 

                              

   Online marketing services 

  

20,708

  

21,050

  

20,723

  

3,252

  

72,840

  

80,695

  

12,663

  

   Others 

  

9,555

  

10,871

  

12,365

  

1,940

  

34,234

  

43,798

  

6,873

  

 Total revenues  

  

30,263

  

31,921

  

33,088

  

5,192

  

107,074

  

124,493

  

19,536

  
                               

 Costs and expenses: 

                              

     Cost of revenues(1)

  

14,522

  

16,126

  

17,289

  

2,713

  

55,158

  

64,314

  

10,092

  

     Selling, general and administrative(1)

  

5,094

  

7,320

  

6,451

  

1,012

  

18,063

  

24,723

  

3,879

  

     Research and development(1)

  

5,670

  

6,167

  

7,390

  

1,160

  

19,513

  

24,938

  

3,914

  

 Total costs and expenses 

  

25,286

  

29,613

  

31,130

  

4,885

  

92,734

  

113,975

  

17,885

  

 Operating income 

  

4,977

  

2,308

  

1,958

  

307

  

14,340

  

10,518

  

1,651

  
                               

 Other income (loss): 

                              

    Interest income 

  

1,308

  

1,462

  

1,514

  

238

  

5,358

  

5,551

  

871

  

    Interest expense 

  

(777)

  

(880)

  

(873)

  

(137)

  

(3,103)

  

(3,421)

  

(537)

  

    Foreign exchange (loss) income, net 

  

(346)

  

7

  

(27)

  

(4)

  

(660)

  

100

  

16

  

    Share of losses from equity method investments 

  

(151)

  

(4)

  

(773)

  

(121)

  

(2,248)

  

(932)

  

(146)

  

    Others, net 

  

499

  

(22,079)

  

566

  

88

  

9,403

  

(1,038)

  

(164)

  

 Total other income (loss), net 

  

533

  

(21,494)

  

407

  

64

  

8,750

  

260

  

40

  
                               

 Income (loss) before income taxes 

  

5,510

  

(19,186)

  

2,365

  

371

  

23,090

  

10,778

  

1,691

  

 Income tax expense (benefit) 

  

1,026

  

(1,839)

  

1,295

  

203

  

4,064

  

3,187

  

500

  

 Net income (loss)  

  

4,484

  

(17,347)

  

1,070

  

168

  

19,026

  

7,591

  

1,191

  

 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

  

(690)

  

(788)

  

(645)

  

(101)

  

(3,446)

  

(2,635)

  

(414)

  

 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 

  

5,174

  

(16,559)

  

1,715

  

269

  

22,472

  

10,226

  

1,605

  
                               
                               

Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

                          

 -Basic

  

15.28

  

(48.18)

  

4.57

  

0.72

  

65.54

  

28.64

  

4.49

  

 -Diluted

  

15.05

  

(48.18)

  

4.51

  

0.71

  

64.98

  

28.07

  

4.40

  

Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

                          

 -Basic

  

1.91

  

(6.02)

  

0.57

  

0.09

  

8.19

  

3.58

  

0.56

  

 -Diluted

  

1.88

  

(6.02)

  

0.56

  

0.09

  

8.12

  

3.51

  

0.55

  

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding  (in millions):

                      

 -Basic 

  

2,695

  

2,778

  

2,780

  

2,780

  

2,732

  

2,758

  

2,758

  

 -Diluted

  

2,735

  

2,778

  

2,816

  

2,816

  

2,756

  

2,814

  

2,814

  
                               

(1)  Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

                          

   Cost of revenues 

  

91

  

74

  

134

  

21

  

360

  

399

  

62

  

   Selling, general and administrative 

  

480

  

353

  

533

  

83

  

1,897

  

1,840

  

289

  

   Research and development 

  

1,408

  

921

  

1,426

  

224

  

4,471

  

4,817

  

756

  

   Total share-based compensation expenses 

  

1,979

  

1,348

  

2,093

  

328

  

6,728

  

7,056

  

1,107

  
                               

(2)  All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

            

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

            

(In millions, unaudited)

            
             
   

December 31,

  

December 31,

  

December 31,
   

2020

  

2021

  

2021
   

RMB

  

RMB

  

US$

ASSETS

            

    Current assets:

            

   Cash and cash equivalents

  

35,782

  

36,850

  

5,783

   Restricted cash

  

758

  

10,821

  

1,697

   Short-term investments, net

  

126,402

  

143,243

  

22,478

   Accounts receivable, net

  

8,668

  

9,981

  

1,566

   Amounts due from related parties

  

726

  

1,368

  

215

   Other current assets, net

  

11,006

  

11,052

  

1,735

    Total current assets

  

183,342

  

213,315

  

33,474
             

    Non-current assets:

            

   Fixed assets, net

  

17,508

  

23,027

  

3,613

   Licensed copyrights, net

  

6,435

  

7,258

  

1,139

   Produced content, net

  

6,556

  

10,951

  

1,718

   Intangible assets, net

  

2,022

  

1,689

  

265

   Goodwill

  

22,248

  

22,605

  

3,547

   Long-term investments, net

  

76,233

  

67,332

  

10,566

   Amounts due from related parties

  

3,438

  

3,487

  

547

   Deferred tax assets, net

  

1,674

  

2,372

  

372

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

9,804

  

12,065

  

1,894

   Other non-current assets

  

3,448

  

15,933

  

2,501

    Total non-current assets

  

149,366

  

166,719

  

26,162
             

Total assets

  

332,708

  

380,034

  

59,636
             

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

    

   Current liabilities:

            

      Short-term loans

  

3,016

  

4,168

  

654

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

  

36,716

  

41,384

  

6,494

   Customer deposits and deferred revenue

  

12,626

  

13,706

  

2,151

   Deferred income

  

158

  

97

  

15

   Long-term loans, current portion

  

7,427

  

2

  

-

   Convertible senior notes, current portion

  

4,752

  

-

  

-

   Notes payable, current portion

  

-

  

10,505

  

1,648

   Amounts due to related parties

  

1,324

  

1,764

  

277

   Operating lease liabilities

  

2,366

  

2,862

  

450

    Total current liabilities

  

68,385

  

74,488

  

11,689
             

    Non-current liabilities:

            

   Deferred income

  

97

  

129

  

20

   Deferred revenue

  

686

  

223

  

35

   Amounts due to related parties

  

3,543

  

3,268

  

513

   Long-term loans

  

-

  

12,629

  

1,982

   Notes payable

  

48,408

  

43,120

  

6,766

   Convertible senior notes

  

11,927

  

12,652

  

1,985

   Deferred tax liabilities

  

3,067

  

3,286

  

516

   Operating lease liabilities

  

4,693

  

5,569

  

874

   Other non-current liabilities

  

59

  

718

  

112

    Total non-current liabilities

  

72,480

  

81,594

  

12,803
             

Total liabilities

  

140,865

  

156,082

  

24,492
             

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

  

3,102

  

7,148

  

1,122
             

Equity

            

    Total Baidu shareholders' equity

  

182,696

  

211,459

  

33,183

    Noncontrolling interests

  

6,045

  

5,345

  

839

Total equity

  

188,741

  

216,804

  

34,022
             

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
interests, and equity

  

332,708

  

380,034

  

59,636
             

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                                                  

Selected Information

                                                  

(In millions, unaudited)

                                                  
                                                   
   

Three months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

Three months ended
September 30, 2021 (RMB)

  

Three months ended
December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

Three months ended
December 31, 2021 (US$)

  
   

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Total revenues 

  

23,111

7,458

(306)

  

30,263

  

24,661

7,589

(329)

  

31,921

  

25,978

7,389

(279)

  

33,088

  

4,077

1,159

(44)

  

5,192

  

  YOY

                          

12%

(1%)

    

9%

              

  QOQ

                          

5%

(3%)

    

4%

              
                                                   

Costs and expenses: 

                                                  

  Cost of revenues (1)

  

7,997

6,785

(260)

  

14,522

  

9,370

7,028

(272)

  

16,126

  

11,017

6,507

(235)

  

17,289

  

1,729

1,021

(37)

  

2,713

  

  Selling, general and administrative (1)

  

3,787

1,317

(10)

  

5,094

  

6,089

1,246

(15)

  

7,320

  

5,377

1,093

(19)

  

6,451

  

844

172

(4)

  

1,012

  

  Research and development (1)

  

5,007

663

-

  

5,670

  

5,484

683

-

  

6,167

  

6,626

764

-

  

7,390

  

1,040

120

-

  

1,160

  

Total costs and expenses 

  

16,791

8,765

(270)

  

25,286

  

20,943

8,957

(287)

  

29,613

  

23,020

8,364

(254)

  

31,130

  

3,613

1,313

(41)

  

4,885

  

  YOY 

                                                  

  Cost of revenues 

                          

38%

(4%)

    

19%

              

  Selling, general and administrative 

                          

42%

(17%)

    

27%

              

  Research and development 

                          

32%

15%

    

30%

              

  Cost and expenses

                          

37%

(5%)

    

23%

              
                                                   

Operating income (loss)

  

6,320

(1,307)

(36)

  

4,977

  

3,718

(1,368)

(42)

  

2,308

  

2,958

(975)

(25)

  

1,958

  

464

(154)

(3)

  

307

  

  YOY

                          

(53%)

(25%)

    

(61%)

              

  QOQ

                          

(20%)

(29%)

    

(15%)

              

Operating margin 

  

27%

(18%)

    

16%

  

15%

(18%)

    

7%

  

11%

(13%)

    

6%

              
                                                   

  Add: total other income (loss), net

  

774

(241)

-

  

533

  

(21,163)

(331)

-

  

(21,494)

  

1,161

(754)

-

  

407

  

182

(118)

-

  

64

  

  Less: income tax expense (benefit)

  

1,042

(16)

-

  

1,026

  

(1,848)

9

-

  

(1,839)

  

1,258

37

-

  

1,295

  

197

6

-

  

203

  

  Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

  

16

16

(722)

(3)

(690)

  

28

22

(838)

(3)

(788)

  

205

10

(860)

(3)

(645)

  

32

2

(135)

(3)

(101)

  

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

  

6,036

(1,548)

686

  

5,174

  

(15,625)

(1,730)

796

  

(16,559)

  

2,656

(1,776)

835

  

1,715

  

417

(280)

132

  

269

  

  YOY

                          

(56%)

15%

    

(67%)

              

  QOQ

                          

-

3%

    

-

              

Net margin 

  

26%

(21%)

    

17%

  

(63%)

(23%)

    

(52%)

  

10%

(24%)

    

5%

              
                                                   

Non-GAAP financial measures:

                                                  

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

  

8,031

(940)

    

7,055

  

5,823

(1,073)

    

4,708

  

4,847

(515)

    

4,307

  

761

(82)

    

676

  

  YOY

                          

(40%)

(45%)

    

(39%)

              

  QOQ

                          

(17%)

(52%)

    

(9%)

              

Operating margin (non-GAAP)

  

35%

(13%)

    

23%

  

24%

(14%)

    

15%

  

19%

(7%)

    

13%

              
                                                   

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
(non-GAAP)

  

7,533

(1,177)

    

6,868

  

5,855

(1,400)

    

5,090

  

4,625

(1,001)

    

4,084

  

726

(158)

    

641

  

  YOY

                          

(39%)

(15%)

    

(41%)

              

  QOQ

                          

(21%)

(29%)

    

(20%)

              

Net margin (non-GAAP)

  

33%

(16%)

    

23%

  

24%

(18%)

    

16%

  

18%

(14%)

    

12%

              
                                                   

Adjusted EBITDA

  

9,422

(822)

    

8,564

  

6,994

(990)

    

5,962

  

6,210

(428)

    

5,757

  

974

(68)

    

903

  

  YOY

                          

(34%)

(48%)

    

(33%)

              

  QOQ

                          

(11%)

(57%)

    

(3%)

              

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

  

41%

(11%)

    

28%

  

28%

(13%)

    

19%

  

24%

(6%)

    

17%

              
                                                   

(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:

                                              

   Cost of revenues 

  

46

45

    

91

  

34

40

    

74

  

90

44

    

134

  

14

7

    

21

  

   Selling, general and administrative 

  

255

225

    

480

  

196

157

    

353

  

396

137

    

533

  

62

21

    

83

  

   Research and development 

  

1,329

79

    

1,408

  

837

84

    

921

  

1,343

83

    

1,426

  

211

13

    

224

  

   Total share-based compensation 

  

1,630

349

    

1,979

  

1,067

281

    

1,348

  

1,829

264

    

2,093

  

287

41

    

328

  

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 

                                              

 (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 

                                            

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                                      

Selected Information

                                      

(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

                                
                                       
   

Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021 (US$)

  
   

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

  

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Total revenues 

  

78,684

29,707

(1,317)

  

107,074

  

95,163

30,554

-1,224

  

124,493

  

14,933

4,795

(192)

  

19,536

  

  YOY

              

21%

3%

    

16%

              
                                       
                                       

Costs and expenses: 

                                      

  Cost of revenues (1)

  

28,368

27,884

-1,094

  

55,158

  

37,838

27,513

-1,037

  

64,314

  

5,937

4,317

(162)

  

10,092

  

  Selling, general and administrative (1)

  

12,931

5,188

(56)

  

18,063

  

20,040

4,725

(42)

  

24,723

  

3,145

742

(8)

  

3,879

  

  Research and development (1)

  

16,847

2,676

(10)

  

19,513

  

22,143

2,795

-

  

24,938

  

3,475

439

-

  

3,914

  

Total costs and expenses 

  

58,146

35,748

-1,160

  

92,734

  

80,021

35,033

-1,079

  

113,975

  

12,557

5,498

(170)

  

17,885

  

  YOY 

                                      

  Cost of revenues 

              

33%

(1%)

    

17%

              

  Selling, general and administrative 

              

55%

(9%)

    

37%

              

  Research and development 

              

31%

4%

    

28%

              

  Cost and expenses

              

38%

(2%)

    

23%

              
                                       

Operating income (loss)

  

20,538

(6,041)

(157)

  

14,340

  

15,142

(4,479)

(145)

  

10,518

  

2,376

(703)

(22)

  

1,651

  

  YOY

              

(26%)

(26%)

    

(27%)

              

Operating margin 

  

26%

(20%)

    

13%

  

16%

(15%)

    

8%

              
                                       

  Add: total other income (loss),net

  

9,693

(943)

-

  

8,750

  

1,793

(1,533)

-

  

260

  

281

(241)

-

  

40

  

  Less: income tax expense

  

4,041

23

-

  

4,064

  

3,090

97

-

  

3,187

  

485

15

-

  

500

  

  Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

  

(334)

31

-3,143

(3)

(3,446)

  

288

61

(2,984)

(3)

(2,635)

  

45

10

(469)

(3)

(414)

  

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

  

26,524

(7,038)

2,986

  

22,472

  

13,557

(6,170)

2,839

  

10,226

  

2,127

(969)

447

  

1,605

  

  YOY

              

(49%)

(12%)

    

(54%)

              

Net margin 

  

34%

(24%)

    

21%

  

14%

(20%)

    

8%

              
                                       

Non-GAAP financial measures:

                                      

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

  

26,366

(4,477)

    

21,732

  

22,201

(3,026)

    

19,030

  

3,484

(476)

    

2,986

  

  YOY

              

(16%)

(32%)

    

(12%)

              

Operating margin (non-GAAP)

  

34%

(15%)

    

20%

  

23%

(10%)

    

15%

              
                                       

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
(non-GAAP)

  

25,192

(5,444)

    

22,020

  

21,292

(4,487)

    

18,830

  

3,341

(705)

    

2,955

  

  YOY

              

(15%)

(18%)

    

(14%)

              

Net margin (non-GAAP)

  

32%

(18%)

    

21%

  

22%

(15%)

    

15%

              
                                       

Adjusted EBITDA

  

31,656

(3,996)

    

27,503

  

27,682

(2,623)

    

24,914

  

4,344

(412)

    

3,910

  

  YOY

              

(13%)

(34%)

    

(9%)

              

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

  

40%

(13%)

    

26%

  

29%

(9%)

    

20%

              
                                       

(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:

                                  

   Cost of revenues 

  

158

202

    

360

  

226

173

    

399

  

35

27

    

62

  

   Selling, general and administrative 

  

1,046

851

    

1,897

  

1,122

718

    

1,840

  

176

113

    

289

  

   Research and development 

  

4,154

317

    

4,471

  

4,489

328

    

4,817

  

705

51

    

756

  

   Total share-based compensation 

  

5,358

1,370

    

6,728

  

5,837

1,219

    

7,056

  

916

191

    

1,107

  

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 

                                  

 (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 

                                

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                                

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

                            

(In millions,unaudited)

                                
                                 
   

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 
   

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (US$)
   

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

  

7,546

(1,519)

6,027

  

5,436

(2,081)

3,355

  

5,809

(1,095)

4,714

  

912

(172)

740

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

  

(1,196)

281

(915)

  

(15,857)

1,885

(13,972)

  

(50)

2,097

2,047

  

(8)

329

321

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

  

4,185

8,392

12,577

  

7,744

867

8,611

  

(4,662)

(5,239)

(9,901)

  

(732)

(822)

(1,554)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

  

(209)

(32)

(241)

  

(47)

(21)

(68)

  

(589)

(74)

(663)

  

(92)

(12)

(104)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash 

  

10,326

7,122

17,448

  

(2,724)

650

(2,074)

  

508

(4,311)

(3,803)

  

80

(677)

(597)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

                                

  At beginning of period

  

15,273

3,819

19,092

  

46,812

6,736

53,548

  

44,088

7,386

51,474

  

6,918

1,159

8,077

  At end of period

  

25,599

10,941

36,540

  

44,088

7,386

51,474

  

44,596

3,075

47,671

  

6,998

482

7,480
                                 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

  

7,546

(1,519)

6,027

  

5,436

(2,081)

3,355

  

5,809

(1,095)

4,714

  

912

(172)

740

Less: Capital expenditures

  

(2,151)

(27)

(2,178)

  

(2,548)

(116)

(2,664)

  

(4,213)

(24)

(4,237)

  

(661)

(4)

(665)

Free cash flow

  

5,395

(1,546)

3,849

  

2,888

(2,197)

691

  

1,596

(1,119)

477

  

251

(176)

75
                                 

Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

                        
                                 

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                        

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

                    

(In millions,unaudited)

                        
                         
   

Twelve months ended

  

Twelve months ended

  

Twelve months ended
   

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (US$)
   

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

  

29,611

(5,411)

24,200

  

26,074

(5,952)

20,122

  

4,092

(934)

3,158

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 

  

(27,711)

159

(27,552)

  

(32,706)

1,262

(31,444)

  

(5,132)

198

(4,934)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

  

(3,709)

9,374

5,665

  

26,355

(2,959)

23,396

  

4,135

(464)

3,671

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

  

(121)

(91)

(212)

  

(726)

(217)

(943)

  

(114)

(34)

(148)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash 

  

(1,930)

4,031

2,101

  

18,997

(7,866)

11,131

  

2,981

(1,234)

1,747

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

                        

  At beginning of period

  

27,529

6,910

34,439

  

25,599

10,941

36,540

  

4,017

1,716

5,733

  At end of period

  

25,599

10,941

36,540

  

44,596

3,075

47,671

  

6,998

482

7,480
                         

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

  

29,611

(5,411)

24,200

  

26,074

(5,952)

20,122

  

4,092

(934)

3,158

Less: Capital expenditures

  

(4,843)

(241)

(5,084)

  

(10,634)

(262)

(10,896)

  

(1,669)

(41)

(1,710)

Free cash flow

  

24,768

(5,652)

19,116

  

15,440

(6,214)

9,226

  

2,423

(975)

1,448
                         
                         

Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

                
                         

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                                

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  

                  

(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)

                                
                                 
   

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 

  

Three months ended 
   

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (US$)
   

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Operating income (loss)

  

6,320

(1,307)

4,977

  

3,718

(1,368)

2,308

  

2,958

(975)

1,958

  

464

(154)

307

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

  

1,630

349

1,979

  

1,067

281

1,348

  

1,829

264

2,093

  

287

41

328

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

  

81

18

99

  

62

14

76

  

60

17

77

  

10

3

13

Add: Contingent loss(5)

  

-

-

-

  

976

-

976

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

  

-

179

179

  

-

28

28

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

  

8,031

(940)

7,055

  

5,823

(1,073)

4,708

  

4,847

(515)

4,307

  

761

(82)

676
                                 

Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets

  

1,391

118

1,509

  

1,171

83

1,254

  

1,363

87

1,450

  

213

14

227

Adjusted EBITDA

  

9,422

(822)

8,564

  

6,994

(990)

5,962

  

6,210

(428)

5,757

  

974

(68)

903
                                 

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

  

6,036

(1,548)

5,174

  

(15,625)

(1,730)

(16,559)

  

2,656

(1,776)

1,715

  

417

(280)

269

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

  

1,618

349

1,802

  

1,086

281

1,231

  

1,805

264

1,941

  

284

41

305

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

  

67

18

78

  

55

14

63

  

55

17

65

  

10

3

10

Add: Disposal (gain) loss

  

(28)

-

(28)

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

  

147

-

147

  

3,187

29

3,202

  

752

139

824

  

117

22

129

Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

  

(380)

(1)

(380)

  

18,970

8

18,974

  

(1,339)

2

(1,337)

  

(210)

-

(210)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

  

250

9

256

  

36

3

38

  

430

177

521

  

67

28

83

Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

  

-

-

-

  

90

-

90

  

50

-

50

  

8

-

8

Add: Contingent loss(5)

  

-

-

-

  

976

-

976

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

  

-

-

-

  

-

-

-

  

-

179

92

  

-

28

14

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

  

(177)

(4)

(181)

  

(2,920)

(5)

(2,925)

  

216

(3)

213

  

33

-

33

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

  

7,533

(1,177)

6,868

  

5,855

(1,400)

5,090

  

4,625

(1,001)

4,084

  

726

(158)

641
                                 

Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS

      

15.05

      

(48.18)

      

4.51

      

0.71

Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests

      

0.08

      

0.49

      

0.36

      

0.06

Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS

      

4.95

      

62.35

      

6.73

      

1.05

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)

      

20.08

      

14.66

      

11.60

      

1.82
                                 

(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of
their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares.

(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.

(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.

                            

(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.

                    

(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

                        

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  

          

(In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)

                    
                         
   

Twelve months ended

  

Twelve months ended

  

Twelve months ended
   

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

  

December 31, 2021 (US$)
   

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

  

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Operating income (loss)

  

20,538

(6,041)

14,340

  

15,142

(4,479)

10,518

  

2,376

(703)

1,651

Add:  Share-based compensation expenses

  

5,358

1,370

6,728

  

5,837

1,219

7,056

  

916

191

1,107

Add:  Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

  

470

194

664

  

246

55

301

  

39

8

47

Add:  Contingent loss(5)

  

-

-

-

  

976

-

976

  

153

-

153

Add:   iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

  

-

-

-

  

-

179

179

  

-

28

28

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

  

26,366

(4,477)

21,732

  

22,201

(3,026)

19,030

  

3,484

(476)

2,986
                         

Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets

  

5,290

481

5,771

  

5,481

403

5,884

  

860

64

924

Adjusted EBITDA

  

31,656

(3,996)

27,503

  

27,682

(2,623)

24,914

  

4,344

(412)

3,910
                         

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

  

26,524

(7,038)

22,472

  

13,557

(6,170)

10,226

  

2,127

(969)

1,605

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

  

5,324

1,370

6,078

  

5,814

1,219

6,444

  

912

191

1,011

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

  

355

194

479

  

220

55

251

  

35

9

39

Add: Disposal loss (gain)

  

210

-

210

  

-

(45)

(28)

  

-

(7)

(4)

Add: Impairment of long-term investments

  

2,534

74

2,577

  

4,144

170

4,232

  

650

27

664

Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments

  

(12,078)

(40)

(12,103)

  

(2,734)

(87)

(2,778)

  

(429)

(14)

(436)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

  

2,447

32

2,467

  

1,249

192

1,349

  

196

30

212

Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

  

-

-

-

  

140

-

140

  

22

-

22

Add: Contingent loss(5)

  

-

-

-

  

976

-

976

  

153

-

153

Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

  

-

-

-

  

-

179

92

  

-

28

14

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

  

(124)

(36)

(160)

  

(2,074)

-

(2,074)

  

(325)

-

(325)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

  

25,192

(5,444)

22,020

  

21,292

(4,487)

18,830

  

3,341

(705)

2,955
                         

Diluted earnings per ADS

      

64.98

      

28.07

      

4.40

Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests

      

0.26

      

1.00

      

0.16

Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS

      

(1.31)

      

24.46

      

3.84

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)

      

63.93

      

53.53

      

8.40
                         
                         

(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the
investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price
higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects.

(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments

(4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.

(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.

(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

 

 

 