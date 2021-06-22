Baidu Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutral Operations by 2030

BEIJING, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) today announced its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, using advanced technology and innovative mechanisms to minimize its ecological footprint. With 2020 as the starting point, Baidu is eyeing six different operational aspects to fulfil carbon neutral targets, including data centers, office buildings, carbon offsets, intelligent transportation, AI cloud and supply chains. Baidu is taking a scientific approach based on existing green practices with reference to Scope I and II of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to attain these goals.

Green Data Centers

For self-built data centers, Baidu will continue to reduce the energy consumption per unit of computing power based on the 2020 average power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.14 per year through technological innovation practices, enhanced software and hardware integration, integrated artificial intelligent applications and more. Meanwhile, the energy consumption structure of data centers will be optimized, while geographical regions rich in renewable energy sources will be prioritized for future data center locations to collectively increase the proportion of renewable energy usage year over year.

For leased data centers, Baidu will reduce PUE by outsourcing the technology and migrating the computing power requirements to reduce total carbon emissions.

Smart Office Buildings

Baidu is establishing smart and energy efficient office buildings by utilizing advanced technologies and management methods through the preferential use of natural lighting, passive ventilation, sun shading and other similar solar control measures. At the same time, Baidu is introducing photovoltaic power generation technologies to elevate the usage of renewable energy in office buildings and achieve green operations for a sustainable future.

Carbon Offsets

For select business operations where it is difficult to achieve zero carbon emissions, Baidu will realize carbon offsets by implementing emission mitigation measures in other applicable areas.

Intelligent Transportation

Baidu's intelligent transportation initiatives can comprehensively and collectively reduce the carbon emissions produced traditionally by road traffic. The solutions are comprised of smart transportation, intelligent network, valet parking and other autonomous driving actualization technologies, combined with mass-produced intelligent electric vehicles under Jidu Auto, Mobile as a Service (MaaS) platforms, robotaxi ride-hailing services and more.

AI Cloud

Baidu AI Cloud will support the operations of industry stakeholders – such as customers or partners – in their energy conservation and emission reduction efforts to jointly foster a carbon-free world.

Green Supply Chain

Baidu will work with responsible supply chain partners for its operations to promote carbon emission reductions across the board and build a green ecosystem fit for the modern intelligent economy.

Technology is not only a primary productive force, but also the driving force in achieving carbon neutrality. Baidu will uphold the sustainable development vision of "Do Better with Tech" by wielding its full stack of leading AI capabilities and enforcing stringent industrial practices. Aside from working towards its own ambition to achieve carbon neutral operations, Baidu wishes to help society as a whole to conserve energy and reduce harmful emissions through technology.

After 2030, Baidu will collaborate with its ecological partners to work towards becoming carbon negative, joining hands to further China's pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060 and to limit the global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

