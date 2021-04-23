Baidu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 18, 2021

BEIJING, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on May 18, 2021. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 18, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 18, 2021, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4696103. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "4696103".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 26, 2021:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 4696103

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation. Baidu is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU", and on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9888". Currently, one ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-8888

Email: ir@baidu.com

Related Links :

http://www.baidu.com