Bajaj Auto Continues to Lead Global Two-Wheeler Market Innovation with Fully Connected e-Scooter Powered by Sibros OTA Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems for OEMs worldwide, today announced that Bajaj Auto , the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company, has deployed its Deep Connected Platform™ now running on the company’s flagship Chetak electric scooter fleet.



Sibros’ embedded and cloud products provide Chetak electric scooters with safe OTA software and firmware updates, as well as rich vehicle-to-cloud data insights for all embedded sensors, EV battery analytics and diagnostics. Sibros’ API-driven integration has connected its platform to the back-end enterprise and dealer management systems to automate software and data management workflows including its future scalability.

The connected Chetak e-Scooter enhances the customer’s digital experience by integrating vehicle data and user commands from a central cloud command center for OEM visibility in order to provide customer services, as well as within the myChetak mobile app. The all new app provided from the Sibros platform offers an array of powerful user features such as geo-fencing controls, theft and accident alerts, a digital key, trip data, service reminders and OTA diagnostic troubleshooting.

“Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform serves the unique needs of two-wheeler OEMs with deep, safe and secure OTA software updates, data collection, remote commands and fleet management from a single system,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and co-founder of Sibros. “We are pleased to partner with Bajaj, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler OEM, to provide deep, safe and secure vehicle-to-cloud capabilities to help accelerate their journey to connected vehicle success.”

In July 2021, Bajaj Auto opened its online booking service for the Chetak e-scooter across major cities in India, with a majority of the reservations filling within the first 72 hours. The early and high demand for the e-scooter signals the shift in customer preferences for cleaner transportation, as well as the growing global trends in the Micro-mobility sector.

“The benefits of deploying the Sibros connectivity platform for us are multifaceted, and represent very meaningful cost efficiencies and competitive advantages,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto. “The ability to remotely repair and upgrade software and firmware will significantly reduce our future costs for recalls and warranty repairs, and their platform empowers Bajaj to create and rapidly deploy an almost limitless suite of software-based new features and services. It’s a very dynamic platform and we are thrilled to be working with the great team at Sibros.”

According to Mordor Intelligence , the connected two-wheeler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% through 2026 fueled by electrification, advancements in IoT, embedded connectivity and technologies like software OTA updates to keep vehicles fresh and owners happy. In addition to strong demand from eco-conscious consumers, the rapid growth expectations for the two-wheeler industry will be fueled by booming demand in fleet management, Fleet-as-a-Service, scooter rentals and the gig economy.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and create dozens of use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.com

About Bajaj Auto Ltd.

With 18 million motorcycles sold in over 70 countries, the Bajaj brand is truly “The World’s Favorite Indian”. It is India’s No.1 motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge. The company is also the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. Bajaj Auto is the first two-wheeler company in the world to have reached a market cap of INR one trillion and continues to be the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company. It has been delivering products which are best in class design, technology and are built on uncompromised quality, for the past 75 years. The company’s unwavering commitment towards the new product initiatives has made it future ready.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d87e713-8f02-45a4-af2a-74d713d9cfe0