BAKTI and Kominfo Accelerates Auction and Framework Agreement of BTS 4G Infrastructure Development

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian Information and Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia (Kominfo) today signed a framework agreement for the provision of BTS 4G infrastructure Package 1 and 2. The appointed partner for the two packages is a partnership of Fiberhome-Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data. The signing ceremony is carried out by Anang Latif (President Director of BAKTI), Huang Liang (Official Representative in partnership of Fiberhome-Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data), and witnessed by Johnny G Plate (Minister of Kominfo).

This partnership is expected to immediately carry out the construction of BTS 4G in 2,700 villages, which is scheduled to be done in two years time. Package 1 covers 1,364 villages, including 132 villages in Sumatra, 456 villages in Nusa Tenggara, and 776 villages in Kalimantan. Meanwhile, Package 2 covers 1,336 villages, including 536 villages in Sulawesi, and 800 villages in Maluku.

"Connecting the unconnected is a spirit that the Ministry of Communication and Information, Indonesia holds firmly and also the reason why we rapidly increasing internet access ratio in Indonesia. Kominfo is continuously committed to accelerate the distribution of signal and internet access throughout the country to realize a digital nation as soon as possible. Collaboration with industry, we are here to build BTS 4G in 12,548 villages by 2022, to make internet access physically accessible even in rural areas," said Kominfo Minister, Johnny.

"Accelerating the development of BTS is one of the important pillars of accelerating national digital transformation. And to give a broader view, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Indonesia has made an agenda consisting of 4 main pillars, namely: massive digital infrastructure development, harmonization of regulations, strengthening of digital ecosystems, and development of digital talents," continued the Minister.

"In accordance with the instructions of President Jokowi and Kominfo Minister, BAKTI must supervise the construction of BTS as quickly as possible since the beginning of the year. Overall, we target to build BTS 4G in 7,904 villages, which are divided into 5 packages. Package 3 include development in 824 villages in West Papua and 971 villages in Central West Papua. Package 4 covers 1,819 villages in Central Papua, and package 5 covering 1,590 villages in Eastern Papua. In total, in 2021 BTS will be built in 4,200 villages, while in 2022 BTS will be built in 3,704 villages," said Anang Latif.