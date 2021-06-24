Bali in trouble-millions of tourists stay at home leaving Island of the Gods in dire straits

New 400-page coffee-table cookbook by chef Dean Keddell raises funds for five Bali charities

KUTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Dean Keddell is the driving force behind a project to deliver desperately needed funding to five Bali charities to help thousands of families get through the pandemic crisis. More than $310,000 has been raised to date. https://chuffed.org/project/bali-needs-our-help



Front and back covers of a new 400-page coffee-table cookbook by chef Dean Keddell to raise funds for five Bali charities via Chuffed, which will help tens of thousands of families get through the pandemic crisis.

With Bali welcoming more than 5 million visitors to the holiday isle in a normal year, the much-loved tourist destination enjoys a thriving tourism-based economy.

However, the island has also seen its fair share of setbacks, from the Bali bombings in 2002 and 2005 to the multiple eruptions of Mount Agung in 2017, and the devastating Lombok earthquake that took place in 2018. Bali has seen tourism numbers drop severely before and has always bounced back.

COVID-19 is different though. People can't travel even if they want to. A year has passed without international tourists and there is no end in sight.

"Yet again, Bali finds itself in a crisis situation," said Dean Keddell, restaurateur, executive chef and owner of two of Bali's most-beloved restaurants, Ginger Moon Canteen and Jackson Lily's. "This pandemic has reaped havoc amongst families and communities, as well as costing the economy billions of dollars," he said.

Without tourists, few businesses are open and there is no local work for the majority of the population. That means huge financial stress for most families. While Dean normally employs 130 staff over his two venues, he says he has now had to cut back to a core of 50. Without clientele for his restaurants, they remain closed and Dean has found it difficult to keep up the well-being and morale of his staff and their families.

"I found myself sitting amongst the chaos wondering what I could do," he said. "So I thought I would make my staff active by providing a project that we could all get involved in. We began collecting favourite family recipes that have been handed down through the generations of their families and then we expanded to ask local Warung cooks for theirs."

"We have now produced a beautiful, large hardcover cookbook, Our Bali Your Bali (Bali Kita Bali Kamu), which incorporates lots of colourful images, family and community stories, more than 100 local recipes and a collection from both my restaurant kitchens. At 400 pages it really is more of a coffee-table cookbook," he said.

The Bali Needs Our Help project is asking people to pre-order books via a Chuffed crowd funder with more than $AUS310,000 raised to date. Dean wants everyone who has ever visited Bali to support the cause by purchasing a book. The project aims to sell 5,000 books and raise $AUS375,000 with all profits going directly to local charities that have been badly hit.

"The charities we have chosen are the backbone of Balinese society – they support the poor and vulnerable at the best of times. Now with this pandemic, many more families have joined the ranks of the needy, while the charities have found themselves unable to raise their normal funds," said Dean Keddell.

"I know for sure that cashflows are at critical levels and these charities need financial aid to continue their wonderful support of local families with food, clothing, education and environmental needs."

The five charities that will receive funding from the project are:

"If you have ever visited Bali or plan to enjoy some time on our tropical island," said Keddell, please support us and buy a book. I promise you'll love all the stories, photos and local recipes.

Bali's warm and sincere hospitality has been captured between the covers in order for us to bring our precious Bali to you."

https://chuffed.org/project/bali-needs-our-help

Project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMw5RyeiWzY

An extensive selection of high-res images is available (recipes, scenery from Bali's mountains to the sea, Balinese children and elders, families, etc.