Ballad Of A Pirate Princess By Dan E. Hendrickson Is Now April 2022 Book Of The Month

Brandy, Ballad Of a Pirate Princess by Dan E. Hendrickson, has now been awarded as April 2022 Book of the Month by onlinebookclub.org. The book follows the story of Brandy, the daughter of the two most nefarious, fear-inspiring pirates on the open seas. Following their deaths, the orphaned child is hunted. As she embarks on a journey to find a safe place to hide and create a life for herself, she is estranged in a tale of romance and adventure, choosing to reclaim her old ship and crew and rescue her new love or remain safe.

“Pirates are some of my favorite things, I can’t get enough of them,” OnlineBookClub.org’s Director of Book Promotions, Beth Jackson, said. “But it’s fairly well-tread ground. That’s what makes Brandy, Ballad of a Pirate Princess so interesting to me: it’s not about the two feared pirates who roam the seas together as a pair and their crew, it’s about their daughter and what happens when she’s suddenly forced into hiding. Seeing what becomes of a woman who’s known the sea her whole life after ‘settling down’, potentially forced back to sea —on the ship her dead parents ruled the waters on, no less— to save someone she loves is captivating! And I can’t get enough of powerful women, of course.”



Speaking about his inspiration for the book in a Chart with Sarah in an official OnlineBookClub.org interview, Dan said, "As a boy, I dearly loved books like Treasure Island, by Robert Louis Stevenson." He went on to say, "but later on, as I saw exactly what pirates really were...I waited until I had an idea for a story that would not glorify them but still showed the bustling romantic side of high seas action in the Caribbean.”

He added, “I’m excited to dive into this unique twist on pirate tales, and I’m eager to discuss it with other readers in the forums,” Scott Hughes, owner of OnlineBookClub.org, said.

