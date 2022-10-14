Ballroom and Latin Dancing app with Oleg Astakhov's inspirational teaching launched

This exclusive app is for all ballroom and Latin dance enthusiasts where they can learn from one of the world's top instructors, Oleg Astakhov.

Nowadays, more and more people are being influenced and are passionate about dancing as it has become a viable career option. While some want to do it for fun, some do it to stay fit. Dance with Oleg is the number 1 ballroom and Latin dancing site that teaches people through video lessons, courses, and programs with in-depth guides to indulge them in the art of dancing correctly.

Download the app and learn more about Latin and ballroom dancing with complete tutorials on Google Playstore and App Store.

Dance with Oleg has quickly become one of the most famous dancing apps on the store through the massive influence of Oleg Astakhov on YouTube and in-person classes. The app was designed to help people who can't leave home due to some circumstances and provide them with online lessons to always keep in practice. The app offers a full range of tasks in an accessible digital format to anyone, anywhere and anytime. These options make it possible for millions of new people to pick up ballroom dancing from the ease of their homes.

A review about the app on the play store stated, “Oleg is the best! His videos have helped me improve my dancing so much! The videos have so many secrets that you will get nowhere else! Great for beginners who have never danced or for top professional dancers looking to get quality teaching!”

This app is easy to use and provides tutorials about many ballrooms and Latin dancing methods like Cha Cha, samba, rumba, jive, paso doble, swing, salsa, tango, waltz, bachata, and many more. Also, there are many workout and dancing secrets from basic to advanced levels. The app allows people to practice smooth moves and easy combinations that ensure great success in the dancing department.

Dance with Oleg is free to download and comes with a free trial. After the trial period and whenever a subscription is renewed, payment for lessons is charged by credit card through the iTunes account. The subscription will automatically renew unless it is canceled. Users can renew their subscriptions easily without any hassle.

The app teaches the world that ballroom dancing is not only an old people thing but also an exciting prospect and exercise method for young people. This app skyrocketed, especially during the pandemic, since it gave people home lessons that can be quickly learned and followed through the videos and guides in the app.

About Oleg Astakhov

Oleg Astakhov is one of the most famous ballroom dancers in the USA who teaches all kinds of dancing methods through in-person and video lessons that can be found on the app and his youtube channel. Oleg has provided people with opportunities for an elegant and addictive exercise that they have been watching on TV for a long time.

