Ban Loong, Jacobson & JBM Form Joint Venture to Tap Specialty Drugs and Branded Healthcare Markets in Greater China and Asia

Back row: From left to right: Mr. Tang Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Ban Loong and Mr. Yim Chun Leung, Executive Director of Jacobson & Non-executive Director of JBM witness the signing ceremony; Front row: From left to right: Mr. Liu Zhouyang, Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ban Loong and Mr. Yu Chun Kau, Chief Financial Officer of Jacobson sign the Joint Venture Agreement