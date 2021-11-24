BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment's "Super Robot Wars" Series Greets 30th Anniversary, Total Series Sales Surpass 19 Million

- 274 Titles Produced through Series to Mark Most IP Licenses Ever to Appear in Role-playing Video Game Series -

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. based in Tokyo has announced that the "Super Robot Wars" series has reached its 30th anniversary. The series was first released in 1991 as a simulation RPG where robots from various licenses came together in battle. The series appeared on various gaming platforms, such as the GAME BOY (R), offering entertainment to customers around the world. More than 90 titles have appeared under the series brand (including rerelease variations), and the series has now surpassed 19 million in sales (*1).

By utilizing BANDAI NAMCO Group's business knowledge and experience, 274 different licenses (*2) have appeared across the brand's legacy, thus making it a series with the most IP licenses ever to appear in any role-playing video game series.

- "Super Robot Wars 30" marks the 30th anniversary of the series

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the series, "Super Robot Wars 30" was released on the home console systems (Nintendo Switch (TM) /PlayStation (R) 4 /STEAM (R)) on October 28, 2021 (Thursday).

In response to comments and requests from fans of the series, the game features a new game system, "Tactical Area Selection" where players can choose the order of the story, robots, and characters that can be obtained. In order to have many customers enjoy the game worldwide, the game is available on STEAM (R) for the U.S. and European regions for the first time ever. In addition, the game is available in five languages, including simplified Chinese, the first ever to the series, to have as many customers as possible enjoy it. Please enjoy the latest version of the game, which offers more ways to have fun.

Notes:

(*1) Includes the downloadable version and the downloadable STEAM version.

(*2) The number "274" represents the number of IP licenses as of June 2021.

Content name: Super Robot Wars 30

Genre: Simulation RPG

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (TM) /PlayStation (R) 4 /STEAM (R)

Release date: October 28, 2021 (Thursday)

Official website: https://srw30-thirty.suparobo.jp/en/

Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/srw_game

