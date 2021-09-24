BANDAI NAMCO Group's Co-creation Program, "GUNDAM x Future Technology," to Face Social Issues; "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" Application Period Extended

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Content from Directors behind Yokohama's "moving GUNDAM" Available through Official Website; New Application Period: July 15-October 15, 2021-

BANDAI NAMCO Group has begun a GUNDAM-powered, sustainability project, "GUNDAM UNIVERSAL CENTURY DEVELOPMENT ACTION (GUDA)," and brought together fans worldwide along with many external partners to plan and take upon a variety of initiatives for the children of the future. As part of the initiative, "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" was established in an effort to gather new ideas and technologies that can face the many issues found within society such as population and global environmental problems. To further promote the initiative, a decision has been made to extend the application period for one additional month.

Official Website: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/en/

What is "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION"?

"GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" is a program to create future dreams and hopes by revisiting the similarities between the real world and the fictional era of GUNDAM, the "Universal Century," and merging "GUNDAM" with "future technologies" to face the social issues that exist in both worlds.

The vast world of GUNDAM is filled with untapped technologies and possibilities that have yet to become reality. Under the concept of bringing creativity, knowledge, and passion together to bring these fictional technologies and possibilities into reality, an open invitation is being extended to the public to gather innovative ideas and technologies under the theme and field of sustainability to face subjects pertaining to a futuristic society, such as population and global environmental issues, along with looking into space as a viable frontier.

An initial invitation for application was announced back in July this year, with the first-phase deadline set on Sunday, August 15, and a second-phase application deadline set on Wednesday, September 15. An overwhelming amount of applications was received, with many requests for an extended deadline. Under the concept of receiving as many ideas as possible, a third-phase deadline has been decided and set for Friday, October 15, with hope of seeing more ideas to come.

During this opportunity, BANDAI NAMCO would like everyone around the world to consider applying. The initiative is open to everyone worldwide as BANDAI NAMCO looks for a brighter place in the future.

Project name: GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION

Organizer: BANDAI NAMCO Group, GUNDAM Project

Application period: Thursday, July 15 , to Friday, October 15, 2021

1st-phase deadline: Sunday, August 15 *Closed

2nd-phase deadline: Wednesday, September 15 *Closed

3rd-phase deadline: Friday, October 15 *New

Application form: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/entry/index.html

"GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" interview video by Chief GUNDAM Officer (CGO), Koji Fujiwara, and the directors of the Yokohama "moving GUNDAM"

An interview video is now available to the public, featuring BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Corporate Managing Director and CGO, Koji Fujiwara, who is hosting "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION," and the directors behind the "moving GUNDAM" that was built last year in Yokohama: Akinori Ishii, Wataru Yoshizaki (Asratec Corp. Director and Chief Robot Creator), and Masaki Kawahara (NOMURA Co., Ltd. Content Integration Center/NOTORA Creative Director).

In the interview, Yoshizaki mentions that, should he participate in the "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" initiative, he would like to develop a machine that recreates the robotic movements depicted within the GUNDAM series such as Zaku's dexterous and delicate finger motions.

Fujiwara makes mention that, instead of merely recreating the scenes from the GUNDAM brand, he would like to focus on matters that can lead to causes of good, while finding solutions to societal issues under the main objective of "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION," which is to incorporate the charm of the GUNDAM brand so that its initiatives can spread throughout the world.

The interview also brings up what the future of GUNDAM holds and how BANDAI NAMCO pushed out the GUNDAM brand in the form of products and services. Fujiwara mentions that, by communicating with GUNDAM fans, he would like to grow GUNDAM from being an IP (Intellectual Property) into an SP (Social Property), an iconic figure for society.

Official "GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" website: https://www.bandainamco.co.jp/guda/goi/en/

"GUNDAM OPEN INNOVATION" will be looking forward to many co-creative plans to bring about a vision that will create a sustainable future society with GUNDAM.

