BANGKOK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has chosen Bangkok as the host city of its annual general meeting next year. The 62nd ICCA Congress will be held from November 12-15, 2023. A major event in the global MICE calendar, the ICCA Congress is attended by members who represent more than 1,000 private and public organisations from over 100 countries.



Bangkok to host ICCA Congress 2023, signalling Thailand’s return as a contender for large-scale international MICE

ICCA's decision reflects the association meeting industry's confidence in Bangkok and the interest among ICCA members to get reacquainted with Thailand after a two-year break. Supported by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the 2023 congress also promises to be an especially memorable one as it will take place at a time when Bangkok will be showcasing its achievements from the first half of its 20-year Strategic Development Plan (2013–2032) to transform itself into the "Metropolitan City of Asia".

By hosting the ICCA Congress, TCEB hopes to impress upon association meeting executives not only Bangkok's exceptional credentials but also the many MICE destinations to be found throughout Thailand. Having developed their business events infrastructure over the years with input from TCEB, Thailand's other MICE Cities – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani and Surat Thani – are now more ready than ever to host international meetings.

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "We thank ICCA for this great opportunity to host the 62nd ICCA Congress in Bangkok. Thailand has been a member of ICCA since 1974 and we are absolutely confident that it will continue to play an exemplary leadership role in promoting international association meetings. We look forward to welcoming ICCA delegates to the city of Bangkok as we celebrate an important milestone in the city's transformation to become the "Metropolitan City of Asia" – a safe, green, and economically and culturally vibrant city – under its 20-year Strategic Development Plan (2013-2032).

"Hosting the ICCA Congress 2023 will generate substantial economic returns and uncover countless new business opportunities for our MICE community. With more than 1,000 overseas and 200 Thai delegates expected, we estimate the congress itself will generate 3 million USD in revenue and other positive impacts, such as job creation, tax revenue and added values to the economy."

Mr. Chiruit pointed out that one segment of the congress programme is particularly important for Thailand's MICE professionals. The ICCA Business Exchange – the session where ICCA members share commercially important information on the bidding process, selection criteria and budgets of their recent events – can provide essential guidance for Thai MICE players in crafting winning bids. With more than 30 executives of international associations participating in the session, this is also a golden opportunity for local associations and regional stakeholders to form network and drive business development.

The ICCA Congress 2023 will also be a tremendous learning opportunity for Thailand's MICE Cities and local associations. TCEB has invited the governors of all Thailand's MICE Cities to participate in dialogue sessions alongside experts on international academic conventions. Their exchange of ideas and experiences will help each city further refine its MICE strategy. TCEB will also invite at least 20 local associations to attend ICCA's Incredible Impacts Programme meeting where the spotlight will be on how international conventions have helped bring positive change to societies around the world, while leaving behind inspiring legacy for local communities and the next generations. TCEB hopes that the local attendees will be inspired to create similarly impactful programmes following their interaction with at least 30 of their overseas counterparts.

"2023 will be the year of economic revival for Thailand. Our country will open to the world again and we will join hands with the world and ICCA to reimagine a new future for business events," said Mr. Chiruit.

Mr. Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) said, "I thank TCEB and Thailand for the ambition to host the ICCA Congress 2023. TCEB clearly demonstrated structured planning, support from crucial partners in the region, and offering a beautiful setting for guests to come together. There is no doubt that the ICCA Congress in Bangkok will showcase how business events can contribute to socio-economic development, enhance the intellectuality of the meetings industry, and be prepared for the future. I am sure ICCA delegates will be able to experience memorable Thai hospitality and professionalism at ICCA Congress 2023."

Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events

Experience the Extraordinary

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.